SUSD names acting superintendent amid ethics and spending investigations

Facing mounting pressure from parents, teachers and a lawsuit by the Arizona Attorney General's Office, the Scottsdale Unified School District’s Governing Board announced its pick to lead the district while the embattled superintendent is on administrative leave.

After a 10-hour meeting behind closed doors, governing board members voted unanimously to select Dr. Amy Fuller as acting superintendent. Dr. Fuller currently oversees the district’s Coronado Schools Initiative.

The board placed Superintendent Denise Birdwell on paid administrative leave last week. Birdwell has been at the center of a months-long scandal over ethics and spending at the state’s 10th-largest school district.

Shortly after 11 p.m., board members also voted to halt construction on Hohokam Elementary School and the Central Kitchen amid a lawsuit by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. The projects were among several designed by Hunt & Caraway Architects. The firm, which is named in the lawsuit, was run by an unlicensed architect with a felony conviction.

Fuller will take over a district that has been rocked by allegations of corruption from parents and a mutiny from the teacher’s union, which announced a vote of "no confidence" in district leadership in January.

One of Birdwell’s top aides, Chief Financial Officer Laura Smith, resigned in January. An attorney hired by the district concluded Smith inappropriately signed off on payments to a company owned by her sister, an arrangement the attorney said violated conflict-of-interest-law.

Another top aide, Chief Operations Officer Louis Hartwell, is on administrative leave, the district announced Tuesday. Hartwell had previously submitted a letter to the board saying he planned to resign when his contract ended in June.

Near the end of Tuesday's late-night special meeting, board member Pam Kirby suggested the board schedule time on a number of items at a later date, including plans to discuss hiring a compliance officer, seek an audit of district procurement practices and review the district’s relationship with the non-profit procurement agency, 1GPA.

An attorney hired by the district has blamed 1GPA for not properly vetting Hunt & Caraway Architects for the felony conviction of its then-president.

