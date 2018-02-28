Locals celebrate Flagstaff snowfall

There's been a lack of snow so far this year in Flagstaff. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It’s never too late for a winter wonderland.

“It feels good! It’s wonderful…it feels like it’s Christmas again!”

Flagstaff locals like Vincente Gonzalez said the lack of snow this year has been disappointing, so with Tuesday's snowfall, finally, it’s "game on!" at the mountain.

“Tomorrow at the Arizona Snowbowl, that is correct. We’ll be doing some snowboarding,” said Gonzalez.

Snowbowl said they expect to see an increase in skiers and snowboarders this week and have prepped their plows and patrols.

But it’s not just the people who were excited. Mountain pups like Mackenzie the husky, who is disabled, enjoyed the weather too.

“Even with her three legs, she likes the snow,” said her owner, Linda McCusker.

And while this won’t solve the solve deficit in the area, everyone hopes this snowfall will bring tourists back to town, and back to the slopes.

The Flagstaff Unified School District said all schools will be on a two-hour delay schedule. There will be no early release for secondary schools.

