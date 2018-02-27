PD: Shoplifting suspects try to hide from officers at Peoria PD station

A couple of suspects were running from police when they hopped a fence into a Peoria police station, officers said. (Source: Peoria Police Department)

Two shoplifting suspects didn't get very far when they tried to run from officers when they jumped into the parking lot of a police station in Peoria, officers said.

Police said an officer spotted the suspects' vehicle at a gas station at Lake Pleasant Parkway and Pinnacle Peak Road around 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16.

As the officer approached the vehicle, the two suspects, later identified as Marwan Al Ebadi and Salma Hourieh, ran off, police said.

They ran toward the front doors of the Peoria Police Department's north precinct building, according to police. The pair then hopped the fence into a secured area of the department, police said. Several officers were at the facility.

Al Ebadi jumped back over the fence where police took him into custody, officers said.

Hourieh tried to hide under a bench but was taken into custody, police said.

The pair, both from Sun City, were arrested on charges of shoplifting, trespassing in a critical public safety building and drug charges.

