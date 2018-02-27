Flagstaff businesses hope new snow brings more customers

Locals are already thinking down the road, concerned about the lack of water come this summer. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The winter season isn't full of snow like it usually is. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

People in Flagstaff are hoping for snow. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The baristas at Steep Leaf Lounge in downtown Flagstaff are used to serving a packed house of customers heading up to ski and snowboard.

“Every week was like, snow! Snow! Snow! Tourists, travelers coming up to Snowbowl,” said Gabriella Lobe, who works as a barista at the coffee and tea shop.

But not so much this season.

“I would say it’s definitely been a slower year in general,” said Lobe.

According to the National Weather Service, Flagstaff usually has over 70 inches of snow by this time in the season. So far, the city has only received about 27 inches. Snowboarder Raphael Lior said it just doesn’t compare to snowboarding at other places this year.

“We went to France and Lake Tahoe,” said Lior.

And locals are already thinking down the road, concerned about the lack of water come this summer.

“We’re worried about fire season this year come summertime. I think it will be quite dangerous,” said Catherine Timmons, who lives in Flagstaff.

Everyone now hoping Mother Nature brings a winter wonderland again soon.

