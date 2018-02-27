INFOGRAPHICS: Opioid deaths in AZ by age, race, type of opioids

INFOGRAPHICS: Opioid deaths in AZ by age, race, type of opioidsPosted: Updated:
The number of Arizonans dying from opioid overdoses has skyrocketed since 2012. Prescription opioids account for more overdose deaths than heroin. In addition, the epidemic hits a certain age group and ethnicity the hardest.
Among different race/ethnicity groups, rates of death from opioids differ greatly. From 2007-2016, 77.5 percent of all opioid deaths were among white non-Hispanics, among whom the rate of death is nearly twice that of any other race/ethnicity group.
The age group most affected by this epidemic is people between the ages of 45-54.
