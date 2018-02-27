INFOGRAPHICS: Opioid deaths in AZ by age, race, type of opioids

The number of Arizonans dying from opioid overdoses has skyrocketed since 2012. Prescription opioids account for more overdose deaths than heroin. In addition, the epidemic hits a certain age group and ethnicity the hardest.

Among different race/ethnicity groups, rates of death from opioids differ greatly. From 2007-2016, 77.5 percent of all opioid deaths were among white non-Hispanics, among whom the rate of death is nearly twice that of any other race/ethnicity group.

The age group most affected by this epidemic is people between the ages of 45-54.

