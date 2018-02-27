CD 8 Special Election: Primary results

A special election that started amid controversy -- the abrupt resignation of Rep. Trent Franks amid possible sexual harassment allegation -- is wrapping up an important milestone Tuesday. The primary.

Twelve Republicans and two Democrats are on the official ballot, and there are several more write-in candidates.

The scandal that has marked the election from the beginning has not dampened voters' enthusiasm. According to Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes, turnout is exceeding expectations.

According to the Secretary of State's Office, there are about 456,000 registered voters in Arizona Congressional District 8.

More than 100,000 ballots have already been cast. Roughly 99,000 of them have been counted. Those number track high than the 2016 primary election.

Fontes said the vast majority of those ballots came from early voters.The winners of Tuesday's primary will face off in the general election on April 24.

According to Statistical Atlas, CD 8 covers about 725,000 residents (roughly 271,000 households) in the west Valley, including Avondale, El Mirage, Glendale, Goodyear, Litchfield Park, Peoria, a portion of Phoenix, Surprise, Youngtown, Anthem, Citrus Park, New River, Sun City and Sun City West.

