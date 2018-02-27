More homeowners installing secret doors and passageways

More homeowners installing secret doors and passagewaysPosted: Updated:
5-year-old dies after doctor refuses to see her because she was late
Five-year-old Ellie-May Clark and her mother told to come back the next day for their emergency clinic appointment. For Ellie-May, there wouldn't be a next day.More >
Police: 4-year-old girl pretends to be asleep during murder-suicide
Three people who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide in north St. Louis County overnight have been identified.More >
MCSO: Man killed in Gilbert officer-involved shooting was detention officer
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday confirmed that the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in Gilbert was one of its own.More >
Husband and wife die 4 days apart after helicopter crash
Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.More >
Man accused of threatening to shoot everyone in Phoenix church
A man who allegedly threatened to shoot everyone at a Phoenix church was arrested on Sunday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.More >
Phoenix-area father claims teen son was bullied after reporting school threat
To prevent a shooting, students are told, “If you see something, say something.” One valley family says their son did just that, and got bullied for it.More >
Phoenix strip club bouncer pleads guilty in death of off-duty firefighter
Police said Draper shoved 37-year-old Luke Jones to the ground and hit him in the head several times at Centerfolds Cabaret on Jan. 21, 2017.More >
Legal battle over Paradise Valley home that housed alpacas
The house was leased out to a woman who, according to the actual owner of the home, was only allowed to have a couple of cats, not a farm of alpacas.More >
Wisconsin woman charged in 3 infant deaths from the '80s
A Wisconsin woman has been charged with suffocating three babies more than 30 years ago — cases that investigators initially attributed to sudden infant death syndrome.More >
Ex-staffer regrets racy photos sent to congressional hopeful
Stephanie Holford expressed regret that the text messages became flirtatious to the point where she felt felt comfortable sending pictures of herself in "various states of undress."More >
Documents raise questions about SUSD superintendent's personal ties
The ongoing scandal over ethics and spending at SUSD has prompted two resignations, triggered a lawsuit and landed the superintendent on administrative leave.More >
Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.
Click to learn more about Jason.
He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.
Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.
An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.
His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.
Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.
Flagstaff businesses hope new snow brings more customers
Locals are already thinking down the road and are concerned about the lack of snow.More >
New sensors, improved alerts will warn drives of dust storms
From sensors to cell phone alerts, Arizona is leading the way in technology to keep people safe during dangerous dust storms.More >
Victim of Scottsdale stiletto attack: 'I thought I lost my eye'
A Scottsdale woman is facing felony charges after police say she attacked a man with her stilettos at a pizza place.More >
The opioid crisis | This March on 3TV & CBS 5
All this March, Arizona's Family takes a raw look at the opioid crisis: The addicts, the devastated and the controversial ways some are trying to help. It doesn't discriminate whom and when it kills. Watch for this original content on the crisis that is impacting Arizona and the nation -- all this March on 3TV and CBS 5. [Opioid crisis in Arizona]More >
VIDEO: Legal battle over Paradise Valley home
There is a legal battle between an owner of a Paradise Valley home and the woman he leased it to who apparently turned it into a farm.More >
VIDEO: Afternoon showers to cover the Phoenix area with rain
The Phoenix area should get covered with rain with some afternoon showers on Tuesday.More >
VIDEO: Gilbert officer-involved shooting leaves suspect dead
A suspect died after an officer-involved shooting in Gilbert. Story: http://bit.ly/2sUHPDuMore >
VIDEO: Teen bullied after reporting school threat
A teen who reported a possible school threat at his high school says he is being bullied for doing the right thing.More >
Police identify 3 who died in apparent murder-suicide in North County
VIDEO: Man accused of threatening to shoot everyone in Phoenix church
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said lives were likely saved when deputies acted on a tip and arrested a man who allegedly threatened to shoot as many people as he could inside a church service Sunday.More >
