3 taken to hospital after vehicle veers onto sidewalk outside Scottsdale Safeway

3 taken to hospital after vehicle veers onto sidewalk outside Scottsdale SafewayPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
UPDATE
MCSO: Man killed in Gilbert officer-involved shooting was detention officer
MCSO: Man killed in Gilbert officer-involved shooting was detention officer
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday confirmed that the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in Gilbert was one of its own.More >
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday confirmed that the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in Gilbert was one of its own.More >
Police: 4-year-old girl pretends to be asleep during murder-suicide
Police: 4-year-old girl pretends to be asleep during murder-suicide
Three people who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide in north St. Louis County overnight have been identified.More >
Three people who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide in north St. Louis County overnight have been identified.More >
5-year-old dies after doctor refuses to see her because she was late
5-year-old dies after doctor refuses to see her because she was late
Five-year-old Ellie-May Clark and her mother told to come back the next day for their emergency clinic appointment. For Ellie-May, there wouldn't be a next day.More >
Five-year-old Ellie-May Clark and her mother told to come back the next day for their emergency clinic appointment. For Ellie-May, there wouldn't be a next day.More >
Man accused of threatening to shoot everyone in Phoenix church
Man accused of threatening to shoot everyone in Phoenix church
A man who allegedly threatened to shoot everyone at a Phoenix church was arrested on Sunday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.More >
A man who allegedly threatened to shoot everyone at a Phoenix church was arrested on Sunday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.More >
Husband and wife die 4 days apart after helicopter crash
Husband and wife die 4 days apart after helicopter crash
Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.More >
Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.More >
Phoenix-area father claims teen son was bullied after reporting school threat
Phoenix-area father claims teen son was bullied after reporting school threat
To prevent a shooting, students are told, “If you see something, say something.” One valley family says their son did just that, and got bullied for it.More >
To prevent a shooting, students are told, “If you see something, say something.” One valley family says their son did just that, and got bullied for it.More >
Phoenix strip club bouncer pleads guilty in death of off-duty firefighter
Phoenix strip club bouncer pleads guilty in death of off-duty firefighter
Police said Draper shoved 37-year-old Luke Jones to the ground and hit him in the head several times at Centerfolds Cabaret on Jan. 21, 2017.More >
Police said Draper shoved 37-year-old Luke Jones to the ground and hit him in the head several times at Centerfolds Cabaret on Jan. 21, 2017.More >
Legal battle over Paradise Valley home that housed alpacas
Legal battle over Paradise Valley home that housed alpacas
The house was leased out to a woman who, according to the actual owner of the home, was only allowed to have a couple of cats, not a farm of alpacas.More >
The house was leased out to a woman who, according to the actual owner of the home, was only allowed to have a couple of cats, not a farm of alpacas.More >
Wisconsin woman charged in 3 infant deaths from the '80s
Wisconsin woman charged in 3 infant deaths from the '80s
A Wisconsin woman has been charged with suffocating three babies more than 30 years ago — cases that investigators initially attributed to sudden infant death syndrome.More >
A Wisconsin woman has been charged with suffocating three babies more than 30 years ago — cases that investigators initially attributed to sudden infant death syndrome.More >
Ex-staffer regrets racy photos sent to congressional hopeful
Ex-staffer regrets racy photos sent to congressional hopeful
Stephanie Holford expressed regret that the text messages became flirtatious to the point where she felt felt comfortable sending pictures of herself in "various states of undress."More >
Stephanie Holford expressed regret that the text messages became flirtatious to the point where she felt felt comfortable sending pictures of herself in "various states of undress."More >
Documents raise questions about SUSD superintendent's personal ties
Documents raise questions about SUSD superintendent's personal ties
The ongoing scandal over ethics and spending at SUSD has prompted two resignations, triggered a lawsuit and landed the superintendent on administrative leave.More >
The ongoing scandal over ethics and spending at SUSD has prompted two resignations, triggered a lawsuit and landed the superintendent on administrative leave.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Legal battle over Paradise Valley home
VIDEO: Legal battle over Paradise Valley home
There is a legal battle between an owner of a Paradise Valley home and the woman he leased it to who apparently turned it into a farm.More >
There is a legal battle between an owner of a Paradise Valley home and the woman he leased it to who apparently turned it into a farm.More >
VIDEO: Teen bullied after reporting school threat
VIDEO: Teen bullied after reporting school threat
A teen who reported a possible school threat at his high school says he is being bullied for doing the right thing.More >
VIDEO: Afternoon showers to cover the Phoenix area with rain
VIDEO: Afternoon showers to cover the Phoenix area with rain
The Phoenix area should get covered with rain with some afternoon showers on Tuesday.More >
The Phoenix area should get covered with rain with some afternoon showers on Tuesday.More >
VIDEO: Gilbert officer-involved shooting leaves suspect dead
VIDEO: Gilbert officer-involved shooting leaves suspect dead
A suspect died after an officer-involved shooting in Gilbert. Story: http://bit.ly/2sUHPDuMore >
A suspect died after an officer-involved shooting in Gilbert. Story: http://bit.ly/2sUHPDuMore >
Police identify 3 who died in apparent murder-suicide in North County
Police identify 3 who died in apparent murder-suicide in North County
VIDEO: Man accused of threatening to shoot everyone in Phoenix church
VIDEO: Man accused of threatening to shoot everyone in Phoenix church
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said lives were likely saved when deputies acted on a tip and arrested a man who allegedly threatened to shoot as many people as he could inside a church service Sunday.More >
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said lives were likely saved when deputies acted on a tip and arrested a man who allegedly threatened to shoot as many people as he could inside a church service Sunday.More >