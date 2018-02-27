3 taken to hospital after vehicle veers onto sidewalk outside Scottsdale Safeway

There was a mangled patio set next to the vehicle. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Three people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran up onto the sidewalk outside a Scottsdale Safeway.

It happened at about 3:30 Tuesday afternoon at Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road.

Aerial video from the scene showed the SUV nudged up to a column supporting an overhang. There was a mangled patio set next to the vehicle.

The SUV appeared to be leaking fluid. The front driver-side was visibly crunched and the wheel was turned to the extreme right.

The Scottsdale Fire Department said there was no structural damage to the building.

Paramedics evaluated a fourth person at the scene, but that person refused further treatment.

It’s not clear what caused the driver to veer onto the sidewalk.

