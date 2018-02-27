Are Facebook quizzes safe?Posted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Are Facebook quizzes safe?
Are Facebook quizzes safe?
Answering a personality test or taking a friend comparison quiz could be a trap by a hacker looking to grab as much information about you as they can.More >
Answering a personality test or taking a friend comparison quiz could be a trap by a hacker looking to grab as much information about you as they can.More >
3 On Your Side
Ex-con poses as real contractor; takes nearly $30K
Ex-con poses as real contractor; takes nearly $30K
A Glendale man said he wrote out several checks totaling around $30,000 for both projects and although the ex-con did do the tile work on the bathrooms, he eventually abandoned the project altogether.More >
A Glendale man said he wrote out several checks totaling around $30,000 for both projects and although the ex-con did do the tile work on the bathrooms, he eventually abandoned the project altogether.More >
3 On Your Side
Protecting your data from cyber criminals
Protecting your data from cyber criminals
There are a few simple steps you can take to protect your data.More >
There are a few simple steps you can take to protect your data.More >
3 On Your Side
Convicted felon returns money following 3OYS investigation
Convicted felon returns money following 3OYS investigation
A man took $1,200 for handyman work, but never showed up.More >
A man took $1,200 for handyman work, but never showed up.More >
3 On Your Side
HOA radar gun bill killed
HOA radar gun bill killed
Lawmaker says she'll try getting the bill through another way.More >
Lawmaker says she'll try getting the bill through another way.More >
3 On Your Side
Homeowners say they were duped out of $160,000 by fake contractor
Homeowners say they were duped out of $160,000 by fake contractor
And even though the unlicensed contractor was asking for more money, the couple realized all the items he reportedly ordered actually never showed up.More >
And even though the unlicensed contractor was asking for more money, the couple realized all the items he reportedly ordered actually never showed up.More >
3 On Your Side
Valley homeowner stuck with unfinished stucco job
Valley homeowner stuck with unfinished stucco job
Valley homeowner stuck with unfinished stucco job looks to 3 On Your Side for help.More >
Valley homeowner stuck with unfinished stucco job looks to 3 On Your Side for help.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Hack-proof hotel keys
Alert: Hack-proof hotel keys
Dorinda Purvis has a lot to keep track of when she travels. One thing she’s glad she doesn’t have to worry about losing anymore? Her hotel key.More >
Dorinda Purvis has a lot to keep track of when she travels. One thing she’s glad she doesn’t have to worry about losing anymore? Her hotel key.More >
3 On Your Side
Goodyear homeowner taken for $2,500 in 'door-to-door' scam
Goodyear homeowner taken for $2,500 in 'door-to-door' scam
If someone knocks on your door out of the clear blue and says they can fix a leaky roof, trim your trees or do any kind of handyman work, then close your door.More >
If someone knocks on your door out of the clear blue and says they can fix a leaky roof, trim your trees or do any kind of handyman work, then close your door.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix businessman 'shocked' over electric bills
Phoenix businessman 'shocked' over electric bills
A Valley businessman says he's been fighting back and forth with his utility company for a while and he's getting nowhere.More >
A Valley businessman says he's been fighting back and forth with his utility company for a while and he's getting nowhere.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Car rental companies hit with $1.85 million verdict
Update: Car rental companies hit with $1.85 million verdict
In addition to the $1.8 million judgment, the car rental companies must provide a good faith estimate in advance to consumers.More >
In addition to the $1.8 million judgment, the car rental companies must provide a good faith estimate in advance to consumers.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
5-year-old dies after doctor refuses to see her because she was late
5-year-old dies after doctor refuses to see her because she was late
Five-year-old Ellie-May Clark and her mother told to come back the next day for their emergency clinic appointment. For Ellie-May, there wouldn't be a next day.More >
Five-year-old Ellie-May Clark and her mother told to come back the next day for their emergency clinic appointment. For Ellie-May, there wouldn't be a next day.More >
Police: 4-year-old girl pretends to be asleep during murder-suicide
Police: 4-year-old girl pretends to be asleep during murder-suicide
Three people who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide in north St. Louis County overnight have been identified.More >
Three people who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide in north St. Louis County overnight have been identified.More >
UPDATE
MCSO: Man killed in Gilbert officer-involved shooting was detention officer
MCSO: Man killed in Gilbert officer-involved shooting was detention officer
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday confirmed that the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in Gilbert was one of its own.More >
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday confirmed that the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in Gilbert was one of its own.More >
Husband and wife die 4 days apart after helicopter crash
Husband and wife die 4 days apart after helicopter crash
Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.More >
Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.More >
Man accused of threatening to shoot everyone in Phoenix church
Man accused of threatening to shoot everyone in Phoenix church
A man who allegedly threatened to shoot everyone at a Phoenix church was arrested on Sunday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.More >
A man who allegedly threatened to shoot everyone at a Phoenix church was arrested on Sunday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.More >
Phoenix-area father claims teen son was bullied after reporting school threat
Phoenix-area father claims teen son was bullied after reporting school threat
To prevent a shooting, students are told, “If you see something, say something.” One valley family says their son did just that, and got bullied for it.More >
To prevent a shooting, students are told, “If you see something, say something.” One valley family says their son did just that, and got bullied for it.More >
Phoenix strip club bouncer pleads guilty in death of off-duty firefighter
Phoenix strip club bouncer pleads guilty in death of off-duty firefighter
Police said Draper shoved 37-year-old Luke Jones to the ground and hit him in the head several times at Centerfolds Cabaret on Jan. 21, 2017.More >
Police said Draper shoved 37-year-old Luke Jones to the ground and hit him in the head several times at Centerfolds Cabaret on Jan. 21, 2017.More >
Legal battle over Paradise Valley home that housed alpacas
Legal battle over Paradise Valley home that housed alpacas
The house was leased out to a woman who, according to the actual owner of the home, was only allowed to have a couple of cats, not a farm of alpacas.More >
The house was leased out to a woman who, according to the actual owner of the home, was only allowed to have a couple of cats, not a farm of alpacas.More >
Wisconsin woman charged in 3 infant deaths from the '80s
Wisconsin woman charged in 3 infant deaths from the '80s
A Wisconsin woman has been charged with suffocating three babies more than 30 years ago — cases that investigators initially attributed to sudden infant death syndrome.More >
A Wisconsin woman has been charged with suffocating three babies more than 30 years ago — cases that investigators initially attributed to sudden infant death syndrome.More >
Ex-staffer regrets racy photos sent to congressional hopeful
Ex-staffer regrets racy photos sent to congressional hopeful
Stephanie Holford expressed regret that the text messages became flirtatious to the point where she felt felt comfortable sending pictures of herself in "various states of undress."More >
Stephanie Holford expressed regret that the text messages became flirtatious to the point where she felt felt comfortable sending pictures of herself in "various states of undress."More >
Documents raise questions about SUSD superintendent's personal ties
Documents raise questions about SUSD superintendent's personal ties
The ongoing scandal over ethics and spending at SUSD has prompted two resignations, triggered a lawsuit and landed the superintendent on administrative leave.More >
The ongoing scandal over ethics and spending at SUSD has prompted two resignations, triggered a lawsuit and landed the superintendent on administrative leave.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Locals celebrate Flagstaff snowfall
Locals celebrate Flagstaff snowfall
It’s never too late for a winter wonderland.More >
It’s never too late for a winter wonderland.More >
3 On Your Side
Are Facebook quizzes safe?
Are Facebook quizzes safe?
Answering a personality test or taking a friend comparison quiz could be a trap by a hacker looking to grab as much information about you as they can.More >
Answering a personality test or taking a friend comparison quiz could be a trap by a hacker looking to grab as much information about you as they can.More >
PD: Shoplifting suspects try to hide from officers at Peoria PD station
PD: Shoplifting suspects try to hide from officers at Peoria PD station
Two shoplifting suspects didn't get very far when they tried to run from officers when they jumped into the parking lot of a police station in Peoria, officers said.More >
Two shoplifting suspects didn't get very far when they tried to run from officers when they jumped into the parking lot of a police station in Peoria, officers said.More >
More homeowners installing secret doors and passageways
More homeowners installing secret doors and passageways
Secret doors and passageways are more popular than ever with homeowners looking for creative ways to protect their families and prized possessions.More >
Secret doors and passageways are more popular than ever with homeowners looking for creative ways to protect their families and prized possessions.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Gilbert officer-involved shooting leaves suspect dead
VIDEO: Gilbert officer-involved shooting leaves suspect dead
A suspect died after an officer-involved shooting in Gilbert. Story: http://bit.ly/2sUHPDuMore >
A suspect died after an officer-involved shooting in Gilbert. Story: http://bit.ly/2sUHPDuMore >
VIDEO: Teen bullied after reporting school threat
VIDEO: Teen bullied after reporting school threat
A teen who reported a possible school threat at his high school says he is being bullied for doing the right thing.More >
VIDEO: Legal battle over Paradise Valley home
VIDEO: Legal battle over Paradise Valley home
There is a legal battle between an owner of a Paradise Valley home and the woman he leased it to who apparently turned it into a farm.More >
There is a legal battle between an owner of a Paradise Valley home and the woman he leased it to who apparently turned it into a farm.More >
Police identify 3 who died in apparent murder-suicide in North County
Police identify 3 who died in apparent murder-suicide in North County
VIDEO: Man accused of threatening to shoot everyone in Phoenix church
VIDEO: Man accused of threatening to shoot everyone in Phoenix church
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said lives were likely saved when deputies acted on a tip and arrested a man who allegedly threatened to shoot as many people as he could inside a church service Sunday.More >
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said lives were likely saved when deputies acted on a tip and arrested a man who allegedly threatened to shoot as many people as he could inside a church service Sunday.More >
Woman charged in 3 infant deaths from the ‘80s
Woman charged in 3 infant deaths from the ‘80s
A Wisconsin woman is accused of killing her son and two other children more than three decades ago. (Source: WDJT via CNN)More >