PD: Scottsdale woman attacked man with stilettos; victim could lose eye

Loring's bond was set at $15,000 at her initial court appearance. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Scottsdale woman is facing felony charges after police say she attacked a man with her stilettos at a pizza place. That man could lose an eye.

It happened early shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 19 at Gus’ New York Pizza Lounge in Scottsdale.

According to police, Kris May Loring, 32, had fallen out of her chair and “became upset as she thought other patrons inside of the establishment were laughing at her ….”

Loring left, police wrote in the probable cause for arrest statement, but then her boyfriend walked in to confront “the patrons who were supposedly laughing at the defendant ….”

Police say Loring’s boyfriend proceeded to yell at the other customers and then threw their pizza at them.

A security guard for the restaurant tried to detain the man. Police say that’s when Loring got violent.

“The defendant sat down on the curb outside and took off her stilettos,” according to court documents. “The defendant then charged at the victim and delivered deliberate and violent blows with the stilettos towards the victim’s head.”

Stiletto heels, which are long and thin, are named after the stiletto dagger, an Italian weapon with a long slender blade and sharp tapered point designed for stabbing.

One of the Loring's stilettos hit the victim’s eye, police said. It’s not yet clear if there will be permanent damage.

The situation did not end there.

“While at the jail, the defendant threatened to bite the nose off the arresting officer,” court documents read. “When asked if that was a threat, the defendant stated that it was.”

While prosecutors requested a $25,000 cash-only bond for Loring, the judge set a secured appearance bond of $15,000.

Loring, who is facing one felony and two misdemeanor charges, is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

