SLIDESHOW: Two Arizona counties have high Opioid prescription rates

The rate at which doctors are prescribing Opioids varies quite significantly based on which county in Arizona you live in. According to the CDC, Mohave and Gila counties have the highest rate of doctors prescribing Opioids in Arizona.

Apache and Santa Cruz counties, on the other hand, have the lowest rate of doctors prescribing Opioids.

[APP USERS: Click here to view the Slideshow]

The data in the Slideshow above was pulled directly from the CDC's website and covers the years 2006-2016. Data for one county in Arizona was not included. That county is Greenlee. The CDC did not note why there was no data for Greenlee County.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.