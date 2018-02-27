Win free tickets to the McDowell Mountain Music Festival this weekend

The City of Phoenix is giving away tickets to the McDowell Mountain Music Festival (M3F), taking place March 2-4 at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix.

To enter the contest, check out Phoenix.gov/Win. The contest ends Wednesday, so enter now.

M3F is a 100-percent nonprofit music festival that was established in 2004 and has become a destination for music lovers. This year’s festival, the 15th anniversary, includes artists such as Nick Murphy (Chet Faker), Big Gigantic, Griz, Father John Misty, The Revivalists and O.A.R. Click here for the lineup.

In a commitment to giving back, M3F has adopted a 3 Cs belief – community, culture and charity. These 3Cs fuel the festival’s underlying dedication to its local people and causes. In the spirit of this belief, all of the proceeds from the festival will benefit local nonprofit organizations.

M3F is a great opportunity to experience the energy of people joined by their love of music and art, and their enthusiasm in helping the community.

Follow the event on social media with #M3F18 or #EveryTicketCounts.

