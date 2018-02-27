Carrington College to deliver over 400 pillows to hospitalized children

Posted: Updated:
Students made over 400 pillows for the children. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Students made over 400 pillows for the children. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
The goal of each pillow is to bring hope, encouragement and smiles to the faces of the children with congenital heart defects. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The goal of each pillow is to bring hope, encouragement and smiles to the faces of the children with congenital heart defects. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
The pillows also to serve practical purposes such as providing body support. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The pillows also to serve practical purposes such as providing body support. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

In order to raise awareness of congenital heart defects, approximately 110 Carrington College medical assisting students have created more than 400 heart-shaped pillows that will be delivered to Phoenix Children’s Hospital on Wednesday morning, Feb. 28.

The goal of each pillow is to bring hope, encouragement and smiles to the faces of the children with congenital heart defects, but also to serve practical purposes such as providing body support.

“When a person has open heart surgery, of course, their chest gets cut open. It’s sore, and one of the processes they have to do in recovery is cough to clear their lungs,” said Antrea Dowd, the Carrington College medical assisting program director. “So they take the heart and put the heart on their chest and they cross their arms over and they cough. And what the pillow does is it stabilizes the sternum so it doesn’t shake and vibrate and cause as much  pain on the incision.”

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defects. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, congenital heart defects affect nearly 1 percent or about 40,000 births per year in the United States.

Dayna Murphy, a medical assisting student at Carrington College, says that it was important for her to take part in the project not only because she has a love for children, but also because it reminds her of why she got into the medical field in the first place.

“It’s also a reminder of why we’re doing what we’re doing. As medical assistants, bringing joy to other people during hard times is really why we do it,” she said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Featured VideoMore>>

  • Husband and wife die days apart after helicopter crash

    Husband and wife die days apart after helicopter crash

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 1:36 AM EST2018-02-28 06:36:30 GMT
    This is an undated family handout photo of Jonathan Udall, left, and Ellie Milward, right. (Just Giving)This is an undated family handout photo of Jonathan Udall, left, and Ellie Milward, right. (Just Giving)

    Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.

    More >

    Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.

    More >

  • Federal agency to study health effects of odor from Tonopah egg farm

    Federal agency to study health effects of odor from Tonopah egg farm

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 1:34 AM EST2018-02-28 06:34:48 GMT
    The federal government plans to a study on the impact of Hickman's Family Farms' operations plant. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)The federal government plans to a study on the impact of Hickman's Family Farms' operations plant. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    The federal government plans to a study on the impact of Hickman's Family Farms' operations plant. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)The federal government plans to a study on the impact of Hickman's Family Farms' operations plant. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Neighbors say something stinks west of the Valley, and now the feds are getting involved.

    More >

    Neighbors say something stinks west of the Valley, and now the feds are getting involved.

    More >

  • Locals celebrate Flagstaff snowfall

    Locals celebrate Flagstaff snowfall

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:54 AM EST2018-02-28 05:54:15 GMT
    People in Flagstaff finally got their snow. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)People in Flagstaff finally got their snow. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    People in Flagstaff finally got their snow. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)People in Flagstaff finally got their snow. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    It’s never too late for a winter wonderland.

    More >

    It’s never too late for a winter wonderland.

    More >
    •   