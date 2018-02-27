Carrington College to deliver over 400 pillows to hospitalized children

Carrington College to deliver over 400 pillows to hospitalized childrenPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Using emojis could land you in jail, expert says
Using emojis could land you in jail, expert says
The emoji of hands pressed together could mean ‘thank you or ‘I’ll pray for you’ or ‘I’m begging here.’ It’s hard to know for sure. But these fun little symbols are now causing not-so-fun issues.More >
The emoji of hands pressed together could mean ‘thank you or ‘I’ll pray for you’ or ‘I’m begging here.’ It’s hard to know for sure. But these fun little symbols are now causing not-so-fun issues.More >
5-year-old dies after doctor refuses to see her because she was late
5-year-old dies after doctor refuses to see her because she was late
Five-year-old Ellie-May Clark and her mother told to come back the next day for their emergency clinic appointment. For Ellie-May, there wouldn't be a next day.More >
Five-year-old Ellie-May Clark and her mother told to come back the next day for their emergency clinic appointment. For Ellie-May, there wouldn't be a next day.More >
UPDATE
MCSO: Man killed in Gilbert officer-involved shooting was detention officer
MCSO: Man killed in Gilbert officer-involved shooting was detention officer
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday confirmed that the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in Gilbert was one of its own.More >
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday confirmed that the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in Gilbert was one of its own.More >
Police: 4-year-old girl pretends to be asleep during murder-suicide
Police: 4-year-old girl pretends to be asleep during murder-suicide
Three people who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide in north St. Louis County overnight have been identified.More >
Three people who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide in north St. Louis County overnight have been identified.More >
Victim of Scottsdale stiletto attack: 'I thought I lost my eye'
Victim of Scottsdale stiletto attack: 'I thought I lost my eye'
A Scottsdale woman is facing felony charges after police say she attacked a man with her stilettos at a pizza place.More >
A Scottsdale woman is facing felony charges after police say she attacked a man with her stilettos at a pizza place.More >
Phoenix middle schoolers suspended after walkout protesting gun violence
Phoenix middle schoolers suspended after walkout protesting gun violence
Dozens of Phoenix middle schoolers were suspended Tuesday after leading a walkout to protest gun violence and support victims of the Florida school shooting.More >
Dozens of Phoenix middle schoolers were suspended Tuesday after leading a walkout to protest gun violence and support victims of the Florida school shooting.More >
Husband and wife die days apart after helicopter crash
Husband and wife die days apart after helicopter crash
Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.More >
Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.More >
Phoenix-area father claims teen son was bullied after reporting school threat
Phoenix-area father claims teen son was bullied after reporting school threat
To prevent a shooting, students are told, “If you see something, say something.” One valley family says their son did just that, and got bullied for it.More >
To prevent a shooting, students are told, “If you see something, say something.” One valley family says their son did just that, and got bullied for it.More >
Locals celebrate Flagstaff snowfall
Locals celebrate Flagstaff snowfall
Suspect killed after yellow Corvette chase linked to 8 different crimes
Suspect killed after yellow Corvette chase linked to 8 different crimes
Police have identified the driver who was killed after a high-speed chase in a Yellow Corvette through the northwest Valley Wednesday. That chase ended in a crash and the suspect was shot and killed.More >
Police have identified the driver who was killed after a high-speed chase in a Yellow Corvette through the northwest Valley Wednesday. That chase ended in a crash and the suspect was shot and killed.More >
UPDATE
Docs: Driver's BAC more than 3 times legal limit at time of deadly Scottsdale crash
Docs: Driver's BAC more than 3 times legal limit at time of deadly Scottsdale crash
Court documents revealed the driver who killed a woman and injured a man in a Scottsdale wreck last Thursday had a BAC of .254 at the time of the crash.More >
Court documents revealed the driver who killed a woman and injured a man in a Scottsdale wreck last Thursday had a BAC of .254 at the time of the crash.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Husband and wife die days apart after helicopter crash
Husband and wife die days apart after helicopter crash
Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.More >
Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.More >
Federal agency to study health effects of odor from Tonopah egg farm
Federal agency to study health effects of odor from Tonopah egg farm
Neighbors say something stinks west of the Valley, and now the feds are getting involved.More >
Neighbors say something stinks west of the Valley, and now the feds are getting involved.More >
Locals celebrate Flagstaff snowfall
Locals celebrate Flagstaff snowfall
3 On Your Side
Are Facebook quizzes safe?
Are Facebook quizzes safe?
Answering a personality test or taking a friend comparison quiz could be a trap by a hacker looking to grab as much information about you as they can.More >
Answering a personality test or taking a friend comparison quiz could be a trap by a hacker looking to grab as much information about you as they can.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Gilbert officer-involved shooting leaves suspect dead
VIDEO: Gilbert officer-involved shooting leaves suspect dead
A suspect died after an officer-involved shooting in Gilbert. Story: http://bit.ly/2sUHPDuMore >
A suspect died after an officer-involved shooting in Gilbert. Story: http://bit.ly/2sUHPDuMore >
VIDEO: Teen bullied after reporting school threat
VIDEO: Teen bullied after reporting school threat
A teen who reported a possible school threat at his high school says he is being bullied for doing the right thing.More >
VIDEO: Legal battle over Paradise Valley home
VIDEO: Legal battle over Paradise Valley home
There is a legal battle between an owner of a Paradise Valley home and the woman he leased it to who apparently turned it into a farm.More >
There is a legal battle between an owner of a Paradise Valley home and the woman he leased it to who apparently turned it into a farm.More >
Police identify 3 who died in apparent murder-suicide in North County
Police identify 3 who died in apparent murder-suicide in North County
VIDEO: Man accused of threatening to shoot everyone in Phoenix church
VIDEO: Man accused of threatening to shoot everyone in Phoenix church
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said lives were likely saved when deputies acted on a tip and arrested a man who allegedly threatened to shoot as many people as he could inside a church service Sunday.More >
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said lives were likely saved when deputies acted on a tip and arrested a man who allegedly threatened to shoot as many people as he could inside a church service Sunday.More >
Woman charged in 3 infant deaths from the ‘80s
Woman charged in 3 infant deaths from the ‘80s
A Wisconsin woman is accused of killing her son and two other children more than three decades ago. (Source: WDJT via CNN)More >