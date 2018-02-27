Cavalia Odysseo extends its stay in Arizona

Posted: Updated:
Cavalia Odysseo has extended its stay in Scottsdale (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Cavalia Odysseo has extended its stay in Scottsdale (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Due to ongoing ticket demand, Cavalia Odysseo has extended its time in Scottsdale by adding an additional week of performances.

The impressive cast of 70 majestic horses and 50 riders, acrobats, aerialists, stilt walkers, dancers and musicians will now be performing through Monday, March 26.

[RELATED: Cavalia horse show returns to Scottsdale]

Cavalia Odysseo, the largest touring production on earth, bills itself as a true revolution in live entertainment that expands the definition of performance into an epic yet soulful experience. The show is a multi-sensory experience that is an ode to both horse and man.

Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $169.50 plus applicable fees, with special pricing and packages also available for groups of 12 or more. Tickets can be purchased here or by calling 1-866-999-8111.

[RELATED: Huge white tent pops up in Scottsdale for Cavalia horse show]

The show takes place under the white big tent near Red Mountain 202 at McClintock Drive.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Featured VideoMore>>

  • Husband and wife die days apart after helicopter crash

    Husband and wife die days apart after helicopter crash

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 1:36 AM EST2018-02-28 06:36:30 GMT
    This is an undated family handout photo of Jonathan Udall, left, and Ellie Milward, right. (Just Giving)This is an undated family handout photo of Jonathan Udall, left, and Ellie Milward, right. (Just Giving)

    Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.

    More >

    Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.

    More >

  • Federal agency to study health effects of odor from Tonopah egg farm

    Federal agency to study health effects of odor from Tonopah egg farm

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 1:34 AM EST2018-02-28 06:34:48 GMT
    The federal government plans to a study on the impact of Hickman's Family Farms' operations plant. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)The federal government plans to a study on the impact of Hickman's Family Farms' operations plant. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    The federal government plans to a study on the impact of Hickman's Family Farms' operations plant. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)The federal government plans to a study on the impact of Hickman's Family Farms' operations plant. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Neighbors say something stinks west of the Valley, and now the feds are getting involved.

    More >

    Neighbors say something stinks west of the Valley, and now the feds are getting involved.

    More >

  • Locals celebrate Flagstaff snowfall

    Locals celebrate Flagstaff snowfall

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:54 AM EST2018-02-28 05:54:15 GMT
    People in Flagstaff finally got their snow. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)People in Flagstaff finally got their snow. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    People in Flagstaff finally got their snow. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)People in Flagstaff finally got their snow. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    It’s never too late for a winter wonderland.

    More >

    It’s never too late for a winter wonderland.

    More >
    •   