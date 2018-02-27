Cavalia Odysseo extends its stay in Arizona

Due to ongoing ticket demand, Cavalia Odysseo has extended its time in Scottsdale by adding an additional week of performances.

The impressive cast of 70 majestic horses and 50 riders, acrobats, aerialists, stilt walkers, dancers and musicians will now be performing through Monday, March 26.

Cavalia Odysseo, the largest touring production on earth, bills itself as a true revolution in live entertainment that expands the definition of performance into an epic yet soulful experience. The show is a multi-sensory experience that is an ode to both horse and man.

Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $169.50 plus applicable fees, with special pricing and packages also available for groups of 12 or more. Tickets can be purchased here or by calling 1-866-999-8111.

The show takes place under the white big tent near Red Mountain 202 at McClintock Drive.

