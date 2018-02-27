Cavalia Odysseo extends its stay in Arizona

Cavalia Odysseo extends its stay in ArizonaPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Using emojis could land you in jail, expert says
Using emojis could land you in jail, expert says
The emoji of hands pressed together could mean ‘thank you or ‘I’ll pray for you’ or ‘I’m begging here.’ It’s hard to know for sure. But these fun little symbols are now causing not-so-fun issues.More >
The emoji of hands pressed together could mean ‘thank you or ‘I’ll pray for you’ or ‘I’m begging here.’ It’s hard to know for sure. But these fun little symbols are now causing not-so-fun issues.More >
5-year-old dies after doctor refuses to see her because she was late
5-year-old dies after doctor refuses to see her because she was late
Five-year-old Ellie-May Clark and her mother told to come back the next day for their emergency clinic appointment. For Ellie-May, there wouldn't be a next day.More >
Five-year-old Ellie-May Clark and her mother told to come back the next day for their emergency clinic appointment. For Ellie-May, there wouldn't be a next day.More >
UPDATE
MCSO: Man killed in Gilbert officer-involved shooting was detention officer
MCSO: Man killed in Gilbert officer-involved shooting was detention officer
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday confirmed that the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in Gilbert was one of its own.More >
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday confirmed that the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in Gilbert was one of its own.More >
Victim of Scottsdale stiletto attack: 'I thought I lost my eye'
Victim of Scottsdale stiletto attack: 'I thought I lost my eye'
A Scottsdale woman is facing felony charges after police say she attacked a man with her stilettos at a pizza place.More >
A Scottsdale woman is facing felony charges after police say she attacked a man with her stilettos at a pizza place.More >
More homeowners installing secret doors and passageways
More homeowners installing secret doors and passageways
Secret doors and passageways are more popular than ever with homeowners looking for creative ways to protect their families and prized possessions.More >
Secret doors and passageways are more popular than ever with homeowners looking for creative ways to protect their families and prized possessions.More >
Police: 4-year-old girl pretends to be asleep during murder-suicide
Police: 4-year-old girl pretends to be asleep during murder-suicide
Three people who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide in north St. Louis County overnight have been identified.More >
Three people who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide in north St. Louis County overnight have been identified.More >
CD 8: Republican Lesko, Democrat Tipirneni to face off for House seat
CD 8: Republican Lesko, Democrat Tipirneni to face off for House seat
The results of the much-talked-about CD 8 special election primary are coming in and they do not seem to be much of a surprise.More >
The results of the much-talked-about CD 8 special election primary are coming in and they do not seem to be much of a surprise.More >
Ax-wielding woman climbs fence, threatens children on North Las Vegas playground
Ax-wielding woman climbs fence, threatens children on North Las Vegas playground
A woman holding a pick ax and screaming threats climbed a chain link fence at a North Las Vegas elementary school Tuesday, according to North Las Vegas Police.More >
A woman holding a pick ax and screaming threats climbed a chain link fence at a North Las Vegas elementary school Tuesday, according to North Las Vegas Police.More >
New York man arrested in Japan after severed head found in suitcase
New York man arrested in Japan after severed head found in suitcase
Japanese police said they have found parts of a dismembered body believed to be of a missing woman, in a murder case reportedly linked to an American tourist.More >
Japanese police said they have found parts of a dismembered body believed to be of a missing woman, in a murder case reportedly linked to an American tourist.More >
Husband and wife die days apart after helicopter crash
Husband and wife die days apart after helicopter crash
Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.More >
Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.More >
Phoenix middle schoolers suspended after walkout protesting gun violence
Phoenix middle schoolers suspended after walkout protesting gun violence
Dozens of Phoenix middle schoolers were suspended Tuesday after leading a walkout to protest gun violence and support victims of the Florida school shooting.More >
Dozens of Phoenix middle schoolers were suspended Tuesday after leading a walkout to protest gun violence and support victims of the Florida school shooting.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Husband and wife die days apart after helicopter crash
Husband and wife die days apart after helicopter crash
Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.More >
Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.More >
Federal agency to study health effects of odor from Tonopah egg farm
Federal agency to study health effects of odor from Tonopah egg farm
Neighbors say something stinks west of the Valley, and now the feds are getting involved.More >
Neighbors say something stinks west of the Valley, and now the feds are getting involved.More >
Locals celebrate Flagstaff snowfall
Locals celebrate Flagstaff snowfall
It’s never too late for a winter wonderland.More >
It’s never too late for a winter wonderland.More >
3 On Your Side
Are Facebook quizzes safe?
Are Facebook quizzes safe?
Answering a personality test or taking a friend comparison quiz could be a trap by a hacker looking to grab as much information about you as they can.More >
Answering a personality test or taking a friend comparison quiz could be a trap by a hacker looking to grab as much information about you as they can.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Neighbors talk about deadly officer-involved shooting in Gilbert
VIDEO: Neighbors talk about deadly officer-involved shooting in Gilbert
As we learn more about the man shot and killed by police officers Monday night -- he was an off-duty detention officer with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office -- neighbors are talking about what happened outside that Gilbert home.More >
As we learn more about the man shot and killed by police officers Monday night -- he was an off-duty detention officer with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office -- neighbors are talking about what happened outside that Gilbert home.More >
VIDEO: 'I got a stiletto in my eye,' victims says
VIDEO: 'I got a stiletto in my eye,' victims says
Mike Watkiss talk to the man who says he nearly lost an eye when a woman attacked him with a stiletto at a Scottsdale restaurant. Full story @ https://goo.gl/2f9TdH.More >
Mike Watkiss talk to the man who says he nearly lost an eye when a woman attacked him with a stiletto at a Scottsdale restaurant. Full story @ https://goo.gl/2f9TdH.More >
VIDEO: Scattered showers through the night for Phoenix
VIDEO: Scattered showers through the night for PhoenixPeople in the Valley can expect to wake up to wet streets as scattered rain is expected throughout the area.More >
VIDEO: Teen bullied after reporting school threat
VIDEO: Teen bullied after reporting school threat
A teen who reported a possible school threat at his high school says he is being bullied for doing the right thing.More >
Using emojis could land you in jail, expert says
Using emojis could land you in jail, expert says
Police identify 3 who died in apparent murder-suicide in North County
Police identify 3 who died in apparent murder-suicide in North County