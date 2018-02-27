Desert botanical garden announces electric desert

The Desert Botanical Garden has announced its latest exhibition, Electric Desert: A light and sound experience, set to open this fall.

The exhibition will take visitors on an immersive journey through the garden using light and original music, and transform the desert into a nighttime living canvas.

[RELATED: Desert Botanical Garden launches Spring Butterfly Exhibit]

Electric Desert will include six site-specific locations, with each experience inspired by and related to the Garden. They will be located at Ottosen Entry Garden, Sybil B. Harrington Cactus and Succulent Galleries, Stardust Plaza, Fine Family Contemplation Garden, Sonoran Desert Loop Trail and the Garden’s butte.

The Garden’s art exhibitions have become a vibrant and compelling point of pride in the Valley’s cultural scene, with events like Dale Chihuly’s glass sculptures drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors.

[RELATED: SLIDESHOW: Spring butterfly exhibit opens at Desert Botanical Garden]

“I look forward to creating site-specific work on the grounds of Desert Botanical Garden and forming a relationship with the space,” said Ricardo Rivera of Klip Collective- the company putting on the Electric Desert. “I think the most exciting thing about the desert environment is really the forms and the color. The color is amazing. It’s going to be great for projection and light and it’s really going to glow.”

Ticket on-sale date will be announced in May at dbg.org.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.