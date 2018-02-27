Tuesday, Feb. 27

Liberty Wildlife offers free admission in exchange for donation this Saturday

If you are looking for something to do with the kids this weekend that won't cost you anything, check out Liberty Wildlife in Phoenix.

Spring time is when we get the most influx of animals at Liberty Wildlife. We have an amazing team of Orphan Care Volunteers that dedicate their time to feeding baby birds (and more). Come visit to see what it takes for Liberty Wildlife to raises these tiny babies into fully fledged birds that can fly back out into the world.

Saturday March 3, 2018 from 10am until 1 pm

Entrance fee normal costs ($6/adult, $5/senior & veteran, $4/student (K-12), children 4 and under are free)

But if you bring a donation, you get in free

Acceptable donations are:

6 rolls of paper towels

6 rolls of toilet paper

20-pound bag of bird seed

10-pound bag of Kirkland Maintenance Cat Food or Iams Kitten Food

Gift cards

We'll have raffles, activities, a live eagle feeding, and many animal ambassadors out for you to meet and learn about!

Liberty Wildlife

2600 E. Elwood St.

Phoenix, AZ 85040

Liberty Wildlife Phone: 480-998-5550

For more information: www.libertywildlife.org and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/liberty.wildlife

Celebrating free short stacks at IHOP National Pancake Day with Phoenix Children's patients, Miss Arizona and more.

IHOP National Pancake Day is TODAY. Drop by Valley IHOP locations for a FREE stack of pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. all day today. In return, donate any amount to Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Prepare to be buttered up to support the kids at Phoenix Children's Hospital. Guests in the Phoenix area are encouraged to donate any amount to Phoenix Children's Hospital, the Valley's Children's Miracle Network Hospital, in exchange for a free stack.

4.5 million pancakes were given away to guests across the country on IHOP National Pancake Day 2017, with $4 million raised for charity partners. This year, IHOP hopes to raise $5 million for community partners across the country.

For more information, visit www.ihop.com or www.phoenixchildrensfoundation.org.

When to sell, donate or toss unwanted Items

Before you give away your unwanted items, consider how much some things may be worth. Some of your unwanted "junk" may be worth some serious cash when you add it all up!

Some of your unwanted "junk" may be worth some serious cash! On the other hand, you might save a lot of time and effort by either donating your items to someone in need, or simply throwing it away. The experts at Blue Leaf Estate Auctions liquidate entire homes filled with stuff several times a week. From vacuum cleaners to pots and pans, they know a thing or two about what can get you a few extra bucks, and what's not worth the effort.

Great items to sell:

Electronics

Antiques

Watches

Jewelry

Bicycles

Trendy fashion pieces

Legos

Great items to donate:

Clothes (shoes, hats, gloves, etc.)

Toiletries

Blankets

Luggage

School supplies

For more information, visit Blue Leaf Estate Auctions at http://602blue.com/

Short Description: Spring Training Fashions on a Budget

To kick off spring training, have you thought yet about what you'll wear? Because, let's face it, it's all about the outfit! We team up with a frugal and fashionable blogger along with Goodwill to hunt down fashionable finds at a discount.

Step one: Shop early, a list of items you are looking for and visit multiple stores.

Step two: Look for your team gear or team's colors, whether it's the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs or San Francisco Giants, Goodwill tends to have a good selection of jersey's and t-shirts. You can tie an over-sized shirt and pair it with your favorite shorts or skirt.

Step three: Mix and match prints. Floral and bright sundresses are always great for Spring Training.

Step four: Pick a comfortable shoe - Adidas, Van's, or Converse are always cute with team gear. Wedges or strapping sandals are another great option.

Step five: Have fun with the accessories - pick a fun hand bag or clutch to make it more versatile.

Step six: Don't forget a hat. It doesn't matter if it's a baseball cap, straw hat or fedora; bring a hat to help block the Arizona sun while you're cheering on your favorite team.

Looking great to Spring Training doesn't have to break the bank. Don't forget to shop Goodwill's every other Sale Saturday, Dollar Days on Thursday or look for color tags when you are a store any other day of the week. There are many ways to save and that way you can pick a couple of outfits and enjoy them all baseball season!

For more information and locations: https://www.goodwillaz.org/

8th Annual Issues Concerning Athletes

The brainchild of Erica Brooks, a former public and community relations specialist for the St. Louis Cardinals, Indianapolis Indians, and Phoenix Firebirds baseball teams, Issues Concerning Athletes was founded to address the unique needs of athletes on the move. A fixture in the Arizona sports and real estate community for over ten years, Issues Concerning Athletes has helped thousands of sports professionals call Arizona home. Issues Concerning Athletes finds its clients furnished or unfurnished rentals, assists in the purchase or sale of a home, and secures rental cars that waive underage and additional drivers’ fees.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/Issues-Concerning-Athletes-103575828485/

7975 N Hayden Rd Scottsdale, Arizona 85258

(480) 368-9414

8th Annual Issues Concerning Athletes Event

Celebrity Bartender Night @ Wasted Grain- Scottsdale, AZ

7295 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

March 1st, 2018

Time: 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm

(480) 970-0500

For more information: https://wastedgrain.com/event/8th-annual-celebrity-bartender-night/

AAWL hosts Pet Trust Seminars

AAWL hosts Pet Trust Seminars and has one coming March 10! These are free events, where people can learn from local attorneys about making arrangements for their pets in the event that they are outlived by their four-legged family members. For this segment, we have a local attorney who can share why it's important to plan for your pup regardless of your age.

Why a pet trust?

o Nearly half of Americans own a dog, and annual spending on pets is more than $60 billion. Arizona also has some of the top cities for pet lovers, according to Realtor.com

When should someone start thinking about a pet trust?

o Is it about age?

What can/can't be left to an animal?

o Property is a big one that can't be left to a dog.

1. Does Arizona have any unique pet trust laws?

How much money do people leave behind for their pets?

o It's estimated the max a pet would need is $30,000. (This is for a dog)

What can I expect from this free seminar?

o The basics of estate planning for a pet and what you should be thinking about as well as how to set up a Pet Trust

o You do not need to bring anything with you, unless you want to take notes

The next Pet Trust Seminar will be March 10 at the Arizona Animal Welfare League aawl.org to register

o Event is FREE and light refreshments are served

Next Pet Trust Seminar: March 10, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at 25 N. 40th St., RSVP at www.aawl.org

For more information visit: https://aawl.org/

Arizona Animal Welfare league

25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034

Local corporate speaker working on her bucket list - tries out for America's Got Talent doing standup comedy

Silver Rose, Owner, Silver Rose Enterprises tried standup in her 30's. Quit because she adopted teenage foster kids as a single mom and didn't want to be on the road all the time (they didn't need to be abandoned again)

As a professional speaker, became known for her humor. When BIll, the love of her life died of pancreatic cancer (after only 4 years together) she decided, "Life is too short - I'm going for it." He had always told her, "You should have been in show business."

- Now doing comedy at local clubs as well as retirement communities across the Western U.S.

Opening for Carlos Rodriguez on Saturday, St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 2018 at The Scottsdale Comedy Spot, 7117 East 3rd Avenue, Scottsdale Two shows: 7pm & 9pm

For more information: www.TheComedySpot.net

7117 E 3rd Ave | Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Phone: 480-945-4422

Email: info@thecomedyspot.net

Laughter is the best medicine. Here are some benefits of laughter:

Laughter lowers blood pressure.

It clears the mind and improves focus.

It reduces tension and facilitates social connection.

Immune functions are strengthened. The more you laugh, the faster you heal. Plus, you are less prone to illness.

For more information visit: www.SilverSpeaks.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SilverRoseEnterprises/

Silver Rose Enterprises

7000 N 16th Street #120-277 | Phoenix | AZ | 85020

877-840-5416

Grae Drake / Rotten Tomatoes Editor

The world will be tuning in on Sunday, March 4, to witness the glitz and glamour of Hollywood's biggest bash, the Oscars! Rotten Tomatoes Senior Editor Grae Drake can let viewers know what to expect from this year's ceremony, offer early predictions, talk 2018 big contenders and more!

Contenders:

The Shape of Water Fox Searchlight Pictures

Darkest Hour Focus Features

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Fox Searchlight Pictures

I, Tonya - Neon

Coco Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

For more information, visit: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/.

