Group to protest over Maricopa County Community Colleges' plan to cut football programs

Suspect dead after shooting involving Gilbert police officers
Officials in Gilbert say a person has died after an officer involved shooting Monday night. Authorities said the shooting happened in a driveway of a home near the intersection of Recker and Guadelupe roads around 8 p.m.
Man accused of threatening to shoot everyone in Phoenix church
A man who allegedly threatened to shoot everyone at a Phoenix church was arrested on Sunday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
Phoenix strip club bouncer pleads guilty in death of off-duty firefighter
Police said Draper shoved 37-year-old Luke Jones to the ground and hit him in the head several times at Centerfolds Cabaret on Jan. 21, 2017.
Phoenix-area father claims teen son was bullied after reporting school threat
To prevent a shooting, students are told, "If you see something, say something." One valley family says their son did just that, and got bullied for it.
Husband and wife die 4 days apart after helicopter crash
Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.
Ex-staffer regrets racy photos sent to congressional hopeful
Stephanie Holford expressed regret that the text messages became flirtatious to the point where she felt felt comfortable sending pictures of herself in "various states of undress."
Legal battle over Paradise Valley home that housed alpacas
The house was leased out to a woman who, according to the actual owner of the home, was only allowed to have a couple of cats, not a farm of alpacas.
Documents raise questions about SUSD superintendent's personal ties
The ongoing scandal over ethics and spending at SUSD has prompted two resignations, triggered a lawsuit and landed the superintendent on administrative leave.
Police: 4-year-old girl pretends to be asleep during murder-suicide
Three people who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide in north St. Louis County overnight have been identified.
Report: Bill Cosby's 44-year-old daughter Ensa Cosby has died
Bill Cosby's spokesman says the comedian's 44-year-old daughter Ensa Cosby has died in Massachusetts.
Wisconsin woman charged in 3 infant deaths from the '80s
A Wisconsin woman has been charged with suffocating three babies more than 30 years ago — cases that investigators initially attributed to sudden infant death syndrome.
VIDEO: Teen bullied after reporting school threat
A teen who reported a possible school threat at his high school says he is being bullied for doing the right thing.
VIDEO: Legal battle over Paradise Valley home
There is a legal battle between an owner of a Paradise Valley home and the woman he leased it to who apparently turned it into a farm.
VIDEO: Afternoon showers to cover the Phoenix area with rain
The Phoenix area should get covered with rain with some afternoon showers on Tuesday.
VIDEO: Gilbert officer-involved shooting leaves suspect dead
A suspect died after an officer-involved shooting in Gilbert. Story: http://bit.ly/2sUHPDu
Police identify 3 who died in apparent murder-suicide in North County
VIDEO: Lawsuit spotlights Scottsdale Unified School Districts troubles
Evolving controversy over ethics and spending at Scottsdale Unified School District has prompted two resignations. Story: http://bit.ly/2Fzmylr
