Group to protest over Maricopa County Community Colleges' plan to cut football programs

Families are planning to protest Maricopa County Community Colleges after their decision to eliminate the football programs at their schools this Tuesday evening in Tempe.

Back on Feb. 5, the Maricopa County Community College District announced that it will eliminate football after the upcoming 2018 season as an "MCCCD sponsored sport."

Maricopa County Community College District says the football programs were too costly and that it would take more than 20 million dollars to keep the football fields and facilities in good shape.

The program cuts will affect four campuses, which are Phoenix College, Scottsdale Community College, Mesa Community College and Glendale Community College.

MCCCD officials say the schools will play one final season before the programs are discontinued next year.

Many people think the proposed cuts are a bad move as football players who start in community college football programs have gone on to great things.

One example is former St. Louis Rams player Joe Germaine, who played at Scottsdale Community College before transferring to Ohio State.

People who oppose the cuts say that the football programs are a launching pad for young players who aren't quite ready to play Division one football right after high school.

The march will take place right at around 6 p.m. just outside of MCCCD's office, located near 52nd Street and Broadway Road in Tempe.

The district's governing board meeting will take place an hour after the rally.

