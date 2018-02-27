PD: Child seriously hurt after car rear-ends Valley Metro bus in Phoenix

A 6-year-old child is seriously hurt after a car rear-ended a Valley Metro bus in Phoenix Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident took place at around 4 a.m. near the area of 31st Avenue & Thunderbird Road.

The 6-year-old was seriously injured and transported to a hospital after the car that child was in rear-ended the city bus.

Phoenix police say that the child was properly restrained at the time of the crash.

Police are recommending drivers to avoid the area and to use an alternate route.

It's unknown at this time if speed or impairment are as factors in the collision.

31st Ave & Thunderbird Rd for serious injury collision, car into rear of city bus. Child injured. Avoid area, use alt route.#PHXtraffic #WhatHappenedPhxPD pic.twitter.com/mN46b1nzv5 — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) February 27, 2018

