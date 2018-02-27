Shooting threat cancels classes at high school in Yuma

Gila Ridge High School has canceled all classes and events on campus Tuesday after a shooting threat. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Gila Ridge High School has canceled all classes and events on campus Tuesday after a shooting threat.

[PDF: Threat made against high school in Yuma cancels classes]

“Our no. 1 priority without question is the safety of our students and staff,” said Yuma Union High School District superintendent Gina Thompson in a Facebook post. “In a situation like this, we are going to take every precaution to ensure that.”

[RELATED: Man arrested after posting online threat against South Pointe High in Phoenix]

YUSD said they are working with the Yuma Police Department to investigate the threat.

Police said around 8:10 p.m. on Monday, they started receiving calls on a possible school shooting at Gila Ridge.

[RELATED: Police investigating online threat against elementary school in Gilbert]

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to call at 928-373-4700 or 78-crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.

Reported threats have been pouring in across the nation and in the state of Arizona.

[RELATED: PD: Scottsdale student arrested after posing with fake gun, making threat on social media]

Just yesterday, a man was arrested for posting an online threat against a high school in Phoenix and that same day, police were investigating a threat against a Gilbert elementary school.

The nation remains on edge after at least 17 people died earlier this month in Florida.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.