'Baby Bird Baby Shower' returns at Liberty Wildlife in Phoenix

Springtime is almost here, which means the annual 'Baby Bird Baby Shower' event returns at Liberty Wildlife in Phoenix.

According to Liberty Wildlife officials, springtime is when they get the most influx of animals.

Liberty Wildlife says that they have a team of orphan care volunteers that dedicate their time to feeding baby birds and other animals.

The 'Baby Bird Baby Shower' is open to the public and they say the event shows visitors how they raise the "tiny babies into fully fledged birds that can fly back out into the world."

Some of the event activities include take-home pinecone bird feeders, face painting, coloring for the children and a special eagle feeding.

Liberty Wildlife officials say there will also be an owl pellet station to where the public can earn about the diets and eating habits

The event is on Saturday, Mar. 3 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and veterans, $4 for students.

Officials say that children 4 years and under are free and if visitors bring a donation, their admission is free.

Liberty Wildlife says these following donations are acceptable:

Six rolls of paper towels

Six rolls of toilet paper

20-pound bag of bird seed

10-pound bag of Kirkland Maintenance Cat Food or Iams Kitten Food

Liberty Wildlife is located near the area of 24th and Elwood streets in Phoenix.

For more information on Liberty Wildlife or the event itself, click here.

