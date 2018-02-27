Davis scores 53, Pelicans beat Suns for 6th straight win

Davis scores 53, Pelicans beat Suns for 6th straight winPosted: Updated:
Man accused of threatening to shoot everyone in Phoenix church
Man accused of threatening to shoot everyone in Phoenix church
A man who allegedly threatened to shoot everyone at a Phoenix church was arrested on Sunday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
A man who allegedly threatened to shoot everyone at a Phoenix church was arrested on Sunday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.More >
Suspect dead after shooting involving Gilbert police officers
Suspect dead after shooting involving Gilbert police officers
Officials in Gilbert say a person has died after an officer involved shooting Monday night. Authorities said the shooting happened in a driveway of a home near the intersection of Recker and Guadelupe roads around 8 p.m.
Officials in Gilbert say a person has died after an officer involved shooting Monday night. Authorities said the shooting happened in a driveway of a home near the intersection of Recker and Guadelupe roads around 8 p.m.More >
Ex-staffer regrets racy photos sent to congressional hopeful
Ex-staffer regrets racy photos sent to congressional hopeful
Stephanie Holford expressed regret that the text messages became flirtatious to the point where she felt felt comfortable sending pictures of herself in "various states of undress."
Stephanie Holford expressed regret that the text messages became flirtatious to the point where she felt felt comfortable sending pictures of herself in "various states of undress."More >
Phoenix-area father claims teen son was bullied after reporting school threat
Phoenix-area father claims teen son was bullied after reporting school threat
To prevent a shooting, students are told, "If you see something, say something." One valley family says their son did just that, and got bullied for it.
To prevent a shooting, students are told, “If you see something, say something.” One valley family says their son did just that, and got bullied for it.More >
Phoenix strip club bouncer pleads guilty in death of off-duty firefighter
Phoenix strip club bouncer pleads guilty in death of off-duty firefighter
Police said Draper shoved 37-year-old Luke Jones to the ground and hit him in the head several times at Centerfolds Cabaret on Jan. 21, 2017.
Police said Draper shoved 37-year-old Luke Jones to the ground and hit him in the head several times at Centerfolds Cabaret on Jan. 21, 2017.More >
Report: Bill Cosby's 44-year-old daughter Ensa Cosby has died
Report: Bill Cosby's 44-year-old daughter Ensa Cosby has died
Bill Cosby's spokesman says the comedian's 44-year-old daughter Ensa Cosby has died in Massachusetts.
Bill Cosby's spokesman says the comedian's 44-year-old daughter Ensa Cosby has died in Massachusetts.More >
Mesa pet owner distraught after dog vanished from groomers
Mesa pet owner distraught after dog vanished from groomers
A Mesa pet owner says her dog vanished while at the groomers and company doesn't have answers as to how it happened.
A Mesa pet owner says her dog vanished while at the groomers and company doesn't have answers as to how it happened.More >
Man arrested after posting online threat against South Pointe High in Phoenix
Man arrested after posting online threat against South Pointe High in Phoenix
Police have arrested a person after they posted an online threat to a Phoenix-area high school.
Police have arrested a person after they posted an online threat to a Phoenix-area high school.More >
Legal battle over Paradise Valley home that housed alpacas
Legal battle over Paradise Valley home that housed alpacas
The house was leased out to a woman who, according to the actual owner of the home, was only allowed to have a couple of cats, not a farm of alpacas.
The house was leased out to a woman who, according to the actual owner of the home, was only allowed to have a couple of cats, not a farm of alpacas.More >
Report: Actress Heather Locklear arrested for domestic violence
Report: Actress Heather Locklear arrested for domestic violence
Police reportedly saw a mark on the boyfriend, and began to arrest Locklear. That's when she became combative towards the police, reportedly kicking and striking three officers.
Police reportedly saw a mark on the boyfriend, and began to arrest Locklear. That's when she became combative towards the police, reportedly kicking and striking three officers.More >
Director Kevin Smith suffers 'massive heart attack'
Director Kevin Smith suffers 'massive heart attack'
Kevin Smith, the acclaimed director of "Clerks," tweeted he suffered a "massive" heart attack after a comedy show.
Kevin Smith, the acclaimed director of "Clerks," tweeted he suffered a "massive" heart attack after a comedy show.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix area expected to get rain on Tuesday
VIDEO: Phoenix area expected to get rain on Tuesday
Monday was full of sunshine but Tuesday is expected to be a different story for the Valley as a winter storm moves in.
VIDEO: Teen bullied after reporting school threat
VIDEO: Teen bullied after reporting school threat
A teen who reported a possible school threat at his high school says he is being bullied for doing the right thing.
VIDEO: Legal battle over Paradise Valley home
VIDEO: Legal battle over Paradise Valley home
There is a legal battle between an owner of a Paradise Valley home and the woman he leased it to who apparently turned it into a farm.
There is a legal battle between an owner of a Paradise Valley home and the woman he leased it to who apparently turned it into a farm.More >
VIDEO: Mesa PD worried about new ASU campus proposal
VIDEO: Mesa PD worried about new ASU campus proposal
The City of Mesa plans to spend millions of dollars on a new ASU campus but the police department said it's already stretched thin and needs more officers.
VIDEO: Phoenix man arrested after posting online threat against South Pointe High
VIDEO: Phoenix man arrested after posting online threat against South Pointe High
Police have arrested a person after they posted an online threat to a Phoenix-area high school.
VIDEO: Mesa woman wants answers after dog goes missing during groomer visit
VIDEO: Mesa woman wants answers after dog goes missing during groomer visit
A woman wants answers after her dog goes missing during a visit to a Mesa grooming business over the weekend.
A woman wants answers after her dog goes missing during a visit to a Mesa grooming business over the weekend.More >