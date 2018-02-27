When to sell, donate, or toss unwanted items

By Lauren Vargas

March 5 to 11 is National Spring Cleaning Week and there's just something about this season that makes us want to declutter and start fresh. For most of us, however, this goal quickly turns into a massive undertaking when we realize how much stuff we've accumulated over the years!

This overwhelming task can cause us to simply throw everything in the garbage or take everything down to a donation center and be done with it. Before you give away your unwanted items, consider how much some things may be worth.

Some of your unwanted junk may be worth some serious cash when you add it all up! On the other hand, you might save a lot of time and effort by either donating certain items to someone in need or simply throwing it away ifs no longer useful.

We recommend using this easy guide below to decide when to sell, donate or toss during your spring cleaning.

[SPECIAL SECTION: GMAZ]

Sell

First, decide how much time you want to dedicate to selling. If you have free time and don't mind being consumed by this task for a bit, give it a shot.

How much do you need to make money versus just wanting to declutter? Do whats best for you and stick to your ultimate goal.

Keep in mind that there are several steps involved in selling items on your own, including cleaning the items, taking pictures, publishing the items and delivering it to the buyer.

A good tip to save time is to sell things in bundles.

Great items to sell:

Electronics

Antiques

Watches

Jewelry

Bicycles

Trendy fashion pieces

Legos

Donate

Now is the time to be honest with yourself. If you don't think you'll ever get around to selling, save yourself the time and guilt and consider donating the items.

However, just because you're not making money off these things doesn't mean you can give away any piece of junk.

These are items that are going to help people in need and the quality needs to reflect that. Don't make more work for the charity having to sort through and throw away your tattered items.

Donate things that are in great condition but aren't worth your time to sell.

Great items to donate:

Clothes (shoes, hats, gloves, etc)

Toiletries

Blankets

Luggage

School supplies

Toss

Finally, you've arrived at the trash pile. Most items that you cant justify selling or donating have landed here.

Take one more look and if you feel comfortable tossing these things, now is the time.

A big part of spring cleaning is not only de-cluttering your space but your life as well. Stop holding onto things you don't need and feel the weight being lifted off your shoulders!

How to sell:

Need to sell a house full of items but don't want the hassle? Consider using an estate-auction company. Our professionals come in and liquidate the entire contents of the house in a few hours in a live auction setting, and we bring the crowds to you. For more information, visit Blue Leaf Estate Auctions at 602blue.com

