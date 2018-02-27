Spring training fashions for less

By: Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona

To kick off spring training, have you thought yet about what you’ll wear? Because let’s face it, it’s all about the outfit! We team up with a frugal and fashionable blogger Elizabeth Leon from @exclusivelyego along with Goodwill to hunt down fashionable finds at a discount.

Step one: Shop early, a list of items you are looking for and visit multiple stores.

Step two: Look for your team gear or team's colors, whether it's the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs or San Francisco Giants, Goodwill tends to have a good selection of jerseys and t-shirts. You can tie an over-sized shirt and pair it with your favorite shorts or skirt.

Step three: Mix and match prints. Floral and bright sundresses are always great for spring training.

Step four: Pick a comfortable shoe - Adidas, Vans or Converse are always cute with team gear. Wedges or strapping sandals are another great option.

Step five: Have fun with the accessories - pick a fun handbag or clutch to make it more versatile.

Step six: Don't forget a hat. It doesn't matter if it's a baseball cap, straw hat or fedora; bring a hat to help block the Arizona sun while you're cheering on your favorite team.

Looking great to spring training doesn't have to break the bank. Don't forget to shop Goodwill's every other Sale Saturday, Dollar Days on Thursday or look for color tags when you are a store any other day of the week. There are many ways to save and that way you can pick a couple of outfits and enjoy them all baseball season!

