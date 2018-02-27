Chandler-Gilbert golfer Taryn Simmons overcomes hearing impairment

She is now committed to playing golf full time. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Chandler-Gilbert Community College golfer Taryn Simmons was a two sports athlete at Queen Creek High School, playing softball and golf. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Chandler-Gilbert Community College golfer Taryn Simmons was a two-sport athlete at Queen Creek High School, playing softball and golf. She is now committed to playing golf full time.

She is committed to her craft.

"Work four times a week and weekends too," said Simmons.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Sports]

"She has a high, high ceiling and she is just scratching the surface of how good she can be," said Chandler-Gilbert golf coach Mark Underwood.

Simmons has a quiet, shy demeanor. When she was fifteen her parents discovered she had a hearing impairment.

"When I was two, I got the hearing aid and my first language was sign language and when I was three, they put me in talking school," said Simmons.

By the time she was eight, she lost all the hearing in her right ear and has 10 percent hearing in her left ear with the help of a hearing aid.

Simmons tried a cochlear implant but it didn't work.

"So when people talk to me on that side, I have no idea what they're saying, so I have to shift over to the left side to hear them, " said Simmons.

Hitting a golf ball is easy compared to the hardships of being a student with a hearing problem.

"When I meet with teachers and stuff and talk and look at the board, I have no idea what they're saying. So I have to raise my hand and say turn around so I can read her lips," said Simmons.

A skill she's perfected.

"Even if you're far away on a football field. I can read your lips from far away," said Simmons.

Not one to play the sympathy card, Simmons always finds a way and it’s no different on the golf course.

"It doesn't affect me at all, if there are any sounds I just go," said Simmons

Some would consider Simmons' hearing loss a disadvantage but having dealt with it her whole life, she doesn't see it like that.

"It's a gift to me because its who I am, this is me being deaf and playing golf and I love it," said Simmons.

Simmons still battles awkward social interactions because of her hearing, it’s part of her life.

On the course, her biggest hurdle is to unleash the competitive lion inside her because the skill is there.

She is locked in and dedicated to being a great player.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.