'Llama drama' inspires video game

It's been 3 years since two trouble-making llamas went on the lam in Sun City. Their hijinx inspired a video game.

The creators of the video game said they were already thinking of a llama apocalypse game when our llama ladies sparked their creativity.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Llamas on the lam in Sun City! (Feb. 26, 2015)]

The game is called Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse.

There is a warning about intense violence, blood and gore. If it's too much, there's a setting that turns it off.

In the game, a llama gang has taken over a town and it's up to the player to eliminate the llamas.

The creators are from South Africa and sank their life savings into the game.

"This has been a probably stupid thing to do, but we've gone in and it's been an awesome experience. We'll see if anyone buys it," said Matt Cavanagh, who created the game.

Vicious Attack Llama Apocaplyse is available online and for Xbox in March.

