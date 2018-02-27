Suspect dead after shooting involving Gilbert police officers

Gilbert officers at the scene of a fatal shooting Monday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

Officials in Gilbert say a suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting Monday night.

Authorities said the shooting happened in a driveway of a home near the intersection of Recker and Guadalupe roads around 8 p.m.

The reason is unclear as to why officers were responding to a home in the 3900 block of East Encinas Avenue.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Officer-involved shootings in 2018]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.