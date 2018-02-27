Suspect dead after shooting involving Gilbert police officers

Suspect dead after shooting involving Gilbert police officersPosted: Updated:
Man accused of threatening to shoot everyone in Phoenix church
A man who allegedly threatened to shoot everyone at a Phoenix church was arrested on Sunday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.More >
Mesa pet owner distraught after dog vanished from groomers
A Mesa pet owner says her dog vanished while at the groomers and company doesn't have answers as to how it happened.More >
Man arrested after posting online threat against South Pointe High in Phoenix
Police have arrested a person after they posted an online threat to a Phoenix-area high school.More >
Report: Actress Heather Locklear arrested for domestic violence
Police reportedly saw a mark on the boyfriend, and began to arrest Locklear. That's when she became combative towards the police, reportedly kicking and striking three officers.More >
Ex-staffer regrets racy photos sent to congressional hopeful
Stephanie Holford expressed regret that the text messages became flirtatious to the point where she felt felt comfortable sending pictures of herself in "various states of undress."More >
Legal battle over Paradise Valley home that housed alpacas
The house was leased out to a woman who, according to the actual owner of the home, was only allowed to have a couple of cats, not a farm of alpacas.More >
Report: Bill Cosby's 44-year-old daughter Ensa Cosby has died
Bill Cosby's spokesman says the comedian's 44-year-old daughter Ensa Cosby has died in Massachusetts.More >
Mother of 2 dies trying to protect dog from gunfire, police say
A young mother was shot and killed in a possible domestic dispute that police are calling "heartbreaking."More >
PD: 1 dead, 2 others hurt following shooting outside Phoenix adult club
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning outside of a south Phoenix adult entertainment club.More >
Director Kevin Smith suffers 'massive heart attack'
Kevin Smith, the acclaimed director of "Clerks," tweeted he suffered a "massive" heart attack after a comedy show.More >
Police investigating online threat against elementary school in Gilbert
Classes will be held as scheduled, the principal said.More >
Suspect dead after shooting involving Gilbert police officers
2017 officer-involved shootings
Get links to stories about officer-involved shootings in the Valley and statewide.More >
Officers-involved shootings in 2018
Suspect dead after shooting involving Gilbert police officers
Officials in Gilbert say a person has died after an officer involved shooting Monday night. Authorities said the shooting happened in a driveway of a home near the intersection of Recker and Guadelupe roads around 8 p.m.More >
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in south Phoenix
A suspect was killed in an officer involved shooting Thursday afternoon in south Phoenix, police said.More >
Police ID triple-murder suspect who died after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
A triple murder suspect who died Wednesday following an officer-involved shooting has been identified.More >
Suspect in officer-involved shooting at Scottsdale Fashion Square has been identified
Police said a suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting at a mall in Scottsdale. That suspect has been identified as 51-year-old Abel L. Martinez.More >
VIDEO: Legal battle over Paradise Valley home
There is a legal battle between an owner of a Paradise Valley home and the woman he leased it to who apparently turned it into a farm.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix man arrested after posting online threat against South Pointe High
Police have arrested a person after they posted an online threat to a Phoenix-area high school.
VIDEO: Family wants answers after dog goes missing in Mesa
Mesa woman says a dog groomer lost her dog and she wants answers as to how it happened.
VIDEO: Mesa woman wants answers after dog goes missing during groomer visit
A woman wants answers after her dog goes missing during a visit to a Mesa grooming business over the weekend.
VIDEO: 1 dead in shooting outside Phoenix adult club
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two people injured Saturday night outside a Phoenix adult club.
Naked man riding stolen ATV arrested following brief pursuit in the Northland
Authorities took a man in custody after he led them on a pursuit riding naked on a stolen ATV.More >
