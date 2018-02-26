Paradise Valley neighbors fight alpaca farm

The tenant, who apparently owns the animals, thought she was leasing the home to buy. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

For several years, neighbors in a Paradise Valley neighborhood say an alpaca farm sprung up, without any warning, in the backyard of a home.

Neighbors tell us that they've had to endure a nasty stench and flies around the area because of 50 to 60 alpacas. The alpaca owners are a couple who leased a home and later brought in the animals. Alpacas are considered to be exotic animals and not livestock.

Neighbor Robert Backie say home values have been hurt because of the alpacas.

"People have a certain level of living that they expect and having a working, functioning, alpaca farm next to them is not what they want and expect. It hurts home values and the quality of life," Backie said.

Neighbors banded together to try and get the alpacas removed. They pushed the City to get something done. After several years and facing severe fines and criminal charges, the couple has removed the animals.

The tenants and the property owner have been in a long battle over the property and the alpacas. The property owner claims that he never allowed them to bring the animals in. We tried to speak with the tenants but they refused to comment.

[RELATED: Legal battle over Paradise Valley home that housed alpacas]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.