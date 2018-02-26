Falcon Field adds new plane wash hangar

Only open two weeks, it's popular with pilots already. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

This is not your normal drive-thru car wash.

"This project is something that has been in the works for several years," said Corinne Nystrom, airport director at Falcon Field in Mesa.

This wash is for your plane and takes a little elbow grease.

"The tenants came to us and said we would really like to have a covered wash rack for our aircraft," said Nystrom.

With 700 aircraft based at Falcon Field, executives thought it was a great idea and began to save every nickel and dime.

"It was about 600,000 (dollars) and that was paid completely out of what they call the airport enterprise fund," said Nystrom.

So no taxpayer or Mesa city general fund money was used. And so, construction began on the 3,000-square-foot hangar.

"So it could fit a twin engine or a jet aircraft in there in addition to the smaller jet," said Nystrom.

"This part of the airport is referred to as the historic zone. The buildings have a curved roof and so everything in the airport has the curve design to tie back to the WWII," said Nystrom.

The hangar has a copper roof with netting inside to keep the birds away and also has an oil waste station. Only open two weeks, it's popular with pilots already.

Falcon Field is the reliever airport for Phoenix Sky Harbor and Mesa Gateway. Expansion projects and improvements are vital to its growth.

"We are finding with every little bit and piece that we do it just really makes Falcon Field a more attractive place for people to come to," said Nystrom.

