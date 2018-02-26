Crash in Queen Creek leaves 2 children in critical condition, man fighting for his life

It happened at Rittenhouse Road and Combs Road around 7 p.m. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two children were seriously hurt and one man suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Queen Creek on Monday night.

It happened at Rittenhouse Road and Combs Road around 7 p.m.

Firefighters said a woman was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A man had minor injuries, bringing the total hurt to five.

Firefighters didn't know the ages of the victims.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

