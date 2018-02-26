Disgraced congressman plays key role in special election to replace him

FILE - In this March 24, 2017 file photo, Rep. Trent Franks, R-Ariz. speaks with a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, as the House nears a vote on their health care overhaul. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

Former Congressman Trent Franks stepped down in December amid an embarrassing sexual harassment scandal, but remains a major figure in the race to replace him.

Rather than denouncing the disgraced congressman's actions, one of the top contenders is touting his endorsement, while others are choosing to avoid angering Franks' supporters.

Political experts say this shows how popular Franks remains in the district despite accusations that he offered one of his a female staff members $5 million to carry his surrogate child.

"I think he was a great congressman," said former state Sen. Steve Montenegro.

Montenegro, who also worked in Franks' congressional office for nearly a decade, is considered one of the favorites to win on Tuesday.

He's featured the endorsement from Franks on his campaign signs and in his advertisements.

Ironically, Montenegro is now facing his own sex scandal in which the Christian minister and family values candidate acknowledged receiving a nude picture of a woman who worked at the state Senate.

He resisted calls for him to step down, meaning the race could come down to whether or not voters are as forgiving of Montenegro as he's been of Franks.

