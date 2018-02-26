Lawmaker proposing to cap minimum wage

State Sen. Sylvia Allen says small rural businesses are being hurt because they can't afford to pay their workers the extra money. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A bill in the state Legislature would freeze the minimum wage at $10.50 an hour. (Source: zerbor / 123RF Stock Photo)

If some state lawmakers get their way, workers on the lowest end of the pay scale will not see the pay raises they were promised.

State Sen. Sylvia Allen is pushing a bill that would ask voters to freeze the minimum wage where stands now at $10.50 an hour.

[RELATED: Arizona hikes minimum wage by 50 cents (Jan. 1, 2018)]

Allen's proposal comes less than two years after voters easily approved hiking the minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2020.

The Republican from Snowflake says small rural businesses are being hurt because they can't afford to pay their workers the extra money.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona politics]

"I'm not a champion of the wealthy, the corporations. I'm a champion of people being able to keep their money... so that's why I'm supporting these small businesses who really want to stay on businesses who are providing jobs in rural Arizona," Allen said.

Since voters lifted the minimum wage in November 2016, the unemployment rate in Arizona has dropped to 4.5 percent from 6 percent.

The bill passed committee and still needs to pass the full Senate before heading over to the House for approval.

[READ MORE: Senate panel votes to freeze minimum wage hikes]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.