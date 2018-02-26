Pet of the week: Lance

By Arizona Humane Society
Lance (Source: Arizona Humane Society) Lance (Source: Arizona Humane Society)
As loyal as any knight of the Round Table, this 6-year-old boxer and Labrador retriever mix named Lance is also as playful and as loving as pets come.

A one-time injured stray who came into our care after he was possibly hit by a car, this resilient guy received all of the attention he needed from our Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital™ before making his way to the Arizona Humane Society’s adoption floor.

Since that time, Lance has been getting to better know the AHS staff and volunteers who are always thrilled to see him being walked around inside or outside the offices.

Whether you’re a king, a queen or a knight-in-training, Lance loves to be around people and is not shy about showing it. He loves doing tricks, giving kisses, and cuddling up next to caretakers. Essentially, anything that allows him to be around people is something he is all in for, and he will always make you feel as if you are the most important person in the castle.

Come visit Lance today at our Campus for Compassion, he would love to meet you. Perhaps you can provide him with the Camelot we’re all rooting for him to call home in the future.

