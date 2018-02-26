Grand Canyon helicopter crash victim dies, 2 still critical

A fifth person has died due to injuries suffered in a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon. (Source: Teddy Fujimoto)

Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg has confirmed that 29-year-old Ellie Milward died Sunday at University Medical Center.

Milward had been in critical condition since the Feb. 10 crash. Her husband, Jonathan Udall, died last week from injuries suffered in the same crash.

[ORIGINAL STORY: 3 dead in helicopter crash in Grand Canyon]

They had been on their honeymoon with a group of fellow Britons visiting Las Vegas when a sightseeing helicopter they were flying in crashed in part of the Grand Canyon. Three died in the crash: Becky Dobson, 27; her boyfriend Stuart Hill, 30, and Jason Hill, 32.

The 42-year-old pilot, Scott Booth, and another passenger survived and are still in critical condition.

