Chandler girl creates doll line, wins Jif competition

One 9-year-old’s Chandler doll company is taking off thanks to the “Imagine If, With Jif” competition whose goal was to “celebrate great kids across the country.”

One of these great kids, Charlotte Gould, founder of "Stitches by Charlotte," received an additional $20,000 after being named the grand-prize winner with the most successful and impactful crowdfunding project.

Stitches by Charlotte is a companion doll line she made for children going through surgery. Charlotte was born with cleft lip and palate, which led her to have two different surgeries to help fix it.

With a sewing machine and the experience she has going through surgery, it only made sense for her to bring comfort to children experiencing what she did at just four years old.

“Thank you, Jif, for this amazing news, this exceptional opportunity and for all the future adventures ahead for Charlotte, her business, her dream and her dolls!” said Charlotte’s mother, Nicole Gould. “Our hearts are elated, our smiles are beaming, and we’re ‘imagining’ a world filled with Charlotte’s dolls fulfilling their purpose of creating smiles one stitch at a time.”

Looking forward, Stitches by Charlotte has plans to create new packaging with kid-friendly instructions and tools to add “stitches” in the likeness of each child’s surgery. She hopes to distribute dolls to children in hospitals around the country.

