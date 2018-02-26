Phoenix strip club bouncer pleads guilty in death of off-duty firefighter

A Phoenix strip club bouncer who police said killed an off-duty Daisy Mountain firefighter in a fight has changed his plea.

Brandon Douglas Draper pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Monday. Sentencing is scheduled for May 4.

Police said Draper shoved 37-year-old Luke Jones to the ground and hit him in the head several times at Centerfolds Cabaret on Jan. 21, 2017. During the incident, club manager Timothy Piegari disconnected the video.

Jones was taken to the hospital in a Lyft car, where he later died.

Jones was with the Daisy Mountain Fire District for 12 years and left behind a wife and daughter, fire officials said.

Draper originally pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Piegari pleaded not guilty to hindering prosecution and one count of tampering with physical evidence. He wants to take his case to trial.

