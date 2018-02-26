Teen arrested for threatening middle school, per Prescott Valley PD

A 14-year-old boy was arrested for "serious disruptive language" at a middle school on Monday, according to the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Police said two separate teachers at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School in Dewey overheard the boy.

The statements were reported to the school's main office. The teen was arrested and booked into Yavapai County Juvenile Detention on one felony and four misdemeanors.

Police wouldn't give any more details.

The Prescott Valley Police Department said in a statement said it responded to numerous calls in the past 10 days where students were overheard making threats toward others at school. Officers want people to made aware that if someone simply states they will bring a weapon to school or harm others is a serious crime.

