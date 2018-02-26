PCSO: 2 Combs HS students talked about shooting up school, started GoFundMe for ammo

Two students at Combs High School in San Tan Valley were arrested after they were overheard talking about bringing a gun to school and needing money for ammunition, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.

A student told school officials that two students talked about the gun on Friday, PCSO said.

A 15-year-old threatened to file off the serial number of a gun and bring it to school, according to deputies.

A second student helped the 15-year-old set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for the ammunition, PCSO said. Deputies said the account said ammunition was expensive and they needed help to shoot up Combs High School.

The account has since been shut down.

Investigators said the 15-year-old didn't have any weapons but the second student did have immediate access to weapons at his home. The second student claimed he didn't know who created the GoFundMe account but was there when it was created, the Sheriff's Office said.

Both students were arrested and charged with interference or disruption of an educational institution and conspiracy to commit terrorism.

The school sent the following letter to parents on Monday.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.