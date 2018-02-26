Former Arizona Cardinals RB arrested in Scottsdale on suspicion of domestic violence

Former Arizona Cardinals running back Marcel Shipp is shown in this 2002 game against the Giants. (Source: AP file photo)

A former running back for the Arizona Cardinals was recently arrested in Scottsdale on suspicion of domestic violence and disorderly conduct.

Marcel Shipp, 39, played for the Cardinals between 2001 and 2007.

Officers arrested Shipped last Monday night. He was booked on misdemeanor charges and was held for an initial court appearance, which is standard in cases involving suspected domestic violence.

“The charges stem from an incident between Shipp and a female subject that occurred on the sidewalk in the Scottsdale Entertainment District,” explained Officer Kevin Watts of the Scottsdale Police Department. “During that incident it was reported that Shipp pushed or hit the female subject resulting in her falling to the ground.”

Shipp was released on his own recognizance the next day.

After his time playing for Arizona, Shipp did a short stint with the Houston Texans and then moved to the United Football League, playing for the Las Vegas Locomotives from 2009 until 2011.

In more recent years, Shipp coached running backs for Massachusetts (2014) and the New York Jets (2015-2016). He was one of several coaches fired by the Jets in January 2017 following a disastrous 5-11 season.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.