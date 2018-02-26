3 On Your Side

Ex-con poses as real contractor; takes nearly $30K

A Glendale man is out nearly $30,000 for a home renovation job that was abandoned by the remodeling company.

"I'd been looking for this specific style for about a year. I just love the architecture of this '70s style," Todd Carmack said. 

As soon as Carmack purchased his Glendale home, he got to work updating it.

"Had the cabinets painted as well, that was done in the second week, had some flooring put down, had the exterior of the house re-painted," he said. 

Up next, Carmack had plans to renovate the two bathrooms and his backyard. That's when he said he came across a guy named Kendall Mitchell Cole.

He goes by “Mitch” and said he was with a company called Modern Renovations.

“I hired Mitch Cole and Modern Renovations to complete two bathroom remodels and then there was a separate outside job to build a pergola on the outdoor patio,” he said.

And, the project was kind of pricey.

“The outdoor pergola system was $7,100 and the bathroom projects were $19,400 and something,” Carmack said. 

Carmack said he wrote out several checks totaling around $30,000 for both projects and although Cole did do the tile work on the bathrooms, he eventually abandoned the project altogether.

“I came home to no toilets installed, to plumbing sticking out of the wall, no vanities, no shower enclosures, kinda a mess,” Carmack said. 

Carmack was forced to hire someone else to finish the bathrooms. He then contacted 3 On Your Side and we started investigating Cole.

We discovered he was on the run and considered a fugitive from justice.

In fact, Cole was recently picked up in the Phoenix area by the U.S. Marshals Service and transported back to the California Department of Corrections.

Prison officials there tell 3 On Your Side that Cole was on parole for a list of convictions including burglary and theft and absconded to Arizona.

And then, there's a website called KendallMitchellCole.com. It was created by a frustrated consumer who claims to have been ripped off by Cole. The website posts Cole's mug shots along with his lengthy criminal history and warns consumers not to hire him.

Carmack says he wishes he knew all of this before handing over all that money.

“I can't even describe on a daily basis how frustrating it was to look at a project. I'm shelling out $30,000 for and getting no satisfaction,” he said.

Since 3 On Your Side started investigating, a third party involved with Modern Renovations has emerged and tells us that he wants this whole thing to go away by returning $8,000 back to our viewer Carmack.

Carmack says, at this point, he'll be happy to get any money back.

We'll let you know what happens in a follow-up report.

