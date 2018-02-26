Tempe opens low-income housing targeted to veterans, families

Tempe opens low-income housing targeted to veterans, familiesPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Mesa pet owner distraught after dog vanished from groomers
Mesa pet owner distraught after dog vanished from groomers
A Mesa pet owner says her dog vanished while at the groomers and company doesn't have answers as to how it happened.More >
A Mesa pet owner says her dog vanished while at the groomers and company doesn't have answers as to how it happened.More >
Man accused of threatening to shoot everyone in Phoenix church
Man accused of threatening to shoot everyone in Phoenix church
A man who allegedly threatened to shoot everyone at a Phoenix church was arrested on Sunday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.More >
A man who allegedly threatened to shoot everyone at a Phoenix church was arrested on Sunday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.More >
Man arrested after posting online threat against South Pointe High in Phoenix
Man arrested after posting online threat against South Pointe High in Phoenix
Police have arrested a person after they posted an online threat to a Phoenix-area high school.More >
Police have arrested a person after they posted an online threat to a Phoenix-area high school.More >
Report: Actress Heather Locklear arrested for domestic violence
Report: Actress Heather Locklear arrested for domestic violence
Police reportedly saw a mark on the boyfriend, and began to arrest Locklear. That's when she became combative towards the police, reportedly kicking and striking three officers.More >
Police reportedly saw a mark on the boyfriend, and began to arrest Locklear. That's when she became combative towards the police, reportedly kicking and striking three officers.More >
Legal battle over Paradise Valley home that housed alpacas
Legal battle over Paradise Valley home that housed alpacas
The house was leased out to a woman who, according to the actual owner of the home, was only allowed to have a couple of cats, not a farm of alpacas.More >
The house was leased out to a woman who, according to the actual owner of the home, was only allowed to have a couple of cats, not a farm of alpacas.More >
Report: Bill Cosby's 44-year-old daughter Ensa Cosby has died
Report: Bill Cosby's 44-year-old daughter Ensa Cosby has died
Bill Cosby's spokesman says the comedian's 44-year-old daughter Ensa Cosby has died in Massachusetts.More >
Bill Cosby's spokesman says the comedian's 44-year-old daughter Ensa Cosby has died in Massachusetts.More >
PD: 1 dead, 2 others hurt following shooting outside Phoenix adult club
PD: 1 dead, 2 others hurt following shooting outside Phoenix adult club
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning outside of a south Phoenix adult entertainment club.More >
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning outside of a south Phoenix adult entertainment club.More >
Mother of 2 dies trying to protect dog from gunfire, police say
Mother of 2 dies trying to protect dog from gunfire, police say
A young mother was shot and killed in a possible domestic dispute that police are calling "heartbreaking."More >
A young mother was shot and killed in a possible domestic dispute that police are calling "heartbreaking."More >
Police investigating online threat against elementary school in Gilbert
Police investigating online threat against elementary school in Gilbert
Classes will be held as scheduled, the principal said.More >
Classes will be held as scheduled, the principal said.More >
Director Kevin Smith suffers 'massive heart attack'
Director Kevin Smith suffers 'massive heart attack'
Kevin Smith, the acclaimed director of "Clerks," tweeted he suffered a "massive" heart attack after a comedy show.More >
Kevin Smith, the acclaimed director of "Clerks," tweeted he suffered a "massive" heart attack after a comedy show.More >
Naked man riding ATV arrested after bizarre police chase
Naked man riding ATV arrested after bizarre police chase
Authorities took a man in custody after he led them on a pursuit riding naked on a stolen ATV.More >
Authorities took a man in custody after he led them on a pursuit riding naked on a stolen ATV.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Phoenix man arrested after posting online threat against South Pointe High
VIDEO: Phoenix man arrested after posting online threat against South Pointe High
Police have arrested a person after they posted an online threat to a Phoenix-area high school. [STORY]More >
VIDEO: Legal battle over Paradise Valley home
VIDEO: Legal battle over Paradise Valley home
There is a legal battle between an owner of a Paradise Valley home and the woman he leased it to who apparently turned it into a farm.More >
There is a legal battle between an owner of a Paradise Valley home and the woman he leased it to who apparently turned it into a farm.More >
VIDEO: Family wants answers after dog goes missing in Mesa
VIDEO: Family wants answers after dog goes missing in Mesa
Mesa woman says a dog groomer lost her dog and she wants answers as to how it happened.More >
VIDEO: Rain is on the way in Phoenix
VIDEO: Rain is on the way in Phoenix
With a storm coming to most of Arizona, rain is expected in Phoenix and plenty of snow will be hitting Flagstaff Tuesday.More >
With a storm coming to most of Arizona, rain is expected in Phoenix and plenty of snow will be hitting Flagstaff Tuesday.More >
VIDEO: 1 dead in shooting outside Phoenix adult club
VIDEO: 1 dead in shooting outside Phoenix adult club
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two people injured Saturday night outside a Phoenix adult club. Full story: http://bit.ly/2FuerqqMore >
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two people injured Saturday night outside a Phoenix adult club. Full story: http://bit.ly/2FuerqqMore >
VIDEO: Mesa woman wants answers after dog goes missing during groomer visit
VIDEO: Mesa woman wants answers after dog goes missing during groomer visit
A woman wants answers after her dog goes missing during a visit to a Mesa grooming business over the weekend.
A woman wants answers after her dog goes missing during a visit to a Mesa grooming business over the weekend.More >