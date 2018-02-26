High court declines Arizona same-sex parental rights case

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review an Arizona case on parental rights of same-sex couples.

Arizona's high court ruled last year that a lesbian woman in Tucson who is divorcing her spouse is entitled to equal parental rights under the U.S. Constitution.

State law assumes the man in a marriage is the father of any child born during the marriage.

Kimberly McLaughlin argued Arizona law doesn't establish any rights in artificial insemination cases for the non-biological parent of the same sex.

But the Arizona Supreme Court sided with her spouse, Suzan McLaughlin, who argued she's entitled to the same parental rights a man would receive.

The U.S. Supreme Court's denial Monday to review the case means the lower court ruling stands.

