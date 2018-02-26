Fourth person charged in double homicide in western Arizona

A fourth person has been charged in the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a burned-out vehicle in far western Arizona.

The Mohave Daily News reports that a grand jury indicted Robin Denise Reid on two counts each of first-degree murder and kidnapping last week.

The bodies of 51-year-old Mona Carter and 22-year-old Daryl Ward were found Jan. 10 in a desert area east of Fort Mohave. Sheriff's officials have been looking into a possible drug connection surrounding their deaths.

Reid is being held without bond. The 49-year-old Bullhead City woman has yet to be arraigned on the charges.

Court documents don't list an attorney for Reid. The county public defender's office said Wednesday she's not among its clients.

