Fourth person charged in double homicide in western Arizona

Fourth person charged in double homicide in western ArizonaPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Mesa pet owner distraught after dog vanished from groomers
Mesa pet owner distraught after dog vanished from groomers
A Mesa pet owner says her dog vanished while at the groomers and company doesn't have answers as to how it happened.More >
A Mesa pet owner says her dog vanished while at the groomers and company doesn't have answers as to how it happened.More >
Man arrested after posting online threat against South Pointe High in Phoenix
Man arrested after posting online threat against South Pointe High in Phoenix
Police have arrested a person after they posted an online threat to a Phoenix-area high school.More >
Police have arrested a person after they posted an online threat to a Phoenix-area high school.More >
Legal battle over Paradise Valley home that housed alpacas
Legal battle over Paradise Valley home that housed alpacas
The house was leased out to a woman who, according to the actual owner of the home, was only allowed to have a couple of cats, not a farm of alpacas.More >
The house was leased out to a woman who, according to the actual owner of the home, was only allowed to have a couple of cats, not a farm of alpacas.More >
Report: Actress Heather Locklear arrested for domestic violence
Report: Actress Heather Locklear arrested for domestic violence
Police reportedly saw a mark on the boyfriend, and began to arrest Locklear. That's when she became combative towards the police, reportedly kicking and striking three officers.More >
Police reportedly saw a mark on the boyfriend, and began to arrest Locklear. That's when she became combative towards the police, reportedly kicking and striking three officers.More >
PD: 1 dead, 2 others hurt following shooting outside Phoenix adult club
PD: 1 dead, 2 others hurt following shooting outside Phoenix adult club
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning outside of a south Phoenix adult entertainment club.More >
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning outside of a south Phoenix adult entertainment club.More >
Police investigating online threat against elementary school in Gilbert
Police investigating online threat against elementary school in Gilbert
Classes will be held as scheduled, the principal said.More >
Classes will be held as scheduled, the principal said.More >
Director Kevin Smith suffers 'massive heart attack'
Director Kevin Smith suffers 'massive heart attack'
Kevin Smith, the acclaimed director of "Clerks," tweeted he suffered a "massive" heart attack after a comedy show.More >
Kevin Smith, the acclaimed director of "Clerks," tweeted he suffered a "massive" heart attack after a comedy show.More >
Mother of 2 dies trying to protect dog from gunfire, police say
Mother of 2 dies trying to protect dog from gunfire, police say
A young mother was shot and killed in a possible domestic dispute that police are calling "heartbreaking."More >
A young mother was shot and killed in a possible domestic dispute that police are calling "heartbreaking."More >
UPDATE: 200+ dogs seized from Valley boarding facility recovering
UPDATE: 200+ dogs seized from Valley boarding facility recovering
Most of the 217 animals seized from Planet Petopia, a Phoenix boarding and grooming facility, are doing better according to Arizona Humane Society (AHS) officials. So far, nine animals have been adopted and seven animals have been reunited with their owners.More >
Most of the 217 animals seized from Planet Petopia, a Phoenix boarding and grooming facility, are doing better according to Arizona Humane Society (AHS) officials. So far, nine animals have been adopted and seven animals have been reunited with their owners.More >
Naked man riding ATV arrested after bizarre police chase
Naked man riding ATV arrested after bizarre police chase
Authorities took a man in custody after he led them on a pursuit riding naked on a stolen ATV.More >
Authorities took a man in custody after he led them on a pursuit riding naked on a stolen ATV.More >
12 inmates, 1 staff member hurt after prison 'disturbance' in Eloy
12 inmates, 1 staff member hurt after prison 'disturbance' in Eloy
All 13 people who were taken to the hospital had injuries that weren't considered life-threateningMore >
All 13 people who were taken to the hospital had injuries that weren't considered life-threateningMore >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Phoenix man arrested after posting online threat against South Pointe High
VIDEO: Phoenix man arrested after posting online threat against South Pointe High
Police have arrested a person after they posted an online threat to a Phoenix-area high school. [STORY]More >
VIDEO: Legal battle over Paradise Valley home
VIDEO: Legal battle over Paradise Valley home
There is a legal battle between an owner of a Paradise Valley home and the woman he leased it to who apparently turned it into a farm.More >
There is a legal battle between an owner of a Paradise Valley home and the woman he leased it to who apparently turned it into a farm.More >
VIDEO: Family wants answers after dog goes missing in Mesa
VIDEO: Family wants answers after dog goes missing in Mesa
Mesa woman says a dog groomer lost her dog and she wants answers as to how it happened.More >
VIDEO: Rain is on the way in Phoenix
VIDEO: Rain is on the way in Phoenix
With a storm coming to most of Arizona, rain is expected in Phoenix and plenty of snow will be hitting Flagstaff Tuesday.More >
With a storm coming to most of Arizona, rain is expected in Phoenix and plenty of snow will be hitting Flagstaff Tuesday.More >
VIDEO: 1 dead in shooting outside Phoenix adult club
VIDEO: 1 dead in shooting outside Phoenix adult club
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two people injured Saturday night outside a Phoenix adult club. Full story: http://bit.ly/2FuerqqMore >
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two people injured Saturday night outside a Phoenix adult club. Full story: http://bit.ly/2FuerqqMore >
VIDEO: Mesa woman wants answers after dog goes missing during groomer visit
VIDEO: Mesa woman wants answers after dog goes missing during groomer visit
A woman wants answers after her dog goes missing during a visit to a Mesa grooming business over the weekend.
A woman wants answers after her dog goes missing during a visit to a Mesa grooming business over the weekend.More >