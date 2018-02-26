Winter storm system to bring snow, rain to Arizona

A storm moving across Arizona this week will bring snow to the high country and rain to the state's desert areas.

National Weather Service maps show the heaviest snow forecast from Williams and Flagstaff southeast to Alpine, and in Santa Catalina Mountains. Accompanying wind will make driving difficult as snow blows across roadways.

Areas above 6,000 feet in elevation could get up to six inches of snow Tuesday into Wednesday, with smaller amounts down to 3,500 feet.

The state's desert areas will get traces of rain to around a quarter of an inch.

The storm is expected to move out of the state Wednesday.

