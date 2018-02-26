Monday, Feb. 26

Motivational Monday: Dead Red CrossFit

Jeff Larish is the founder of Dead Red Conditioning - a Sports Performance training facility that includes Dead Red CrossFit - where he coaches athletes of all ages and skill levels. He leads a successful Sport Performance program for youth athletes and work with youth teams on skill development, team building, and mental conditioning. And, he also does personal training with college and professional athletes. He is using his years of knowledge and experience to help athletes achieve success and reduce their risk for injury.

Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa Recognized with Travel + Leisure It List Award

Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa has been selected as part of Travel + Leisure's 2018 It List. Selected by the magazine's editors, the 2018 It List features 56 of the best new and radically redone hotels and resorts around the world over the past year. The hotel is one of 10 selected in the United States and part of 56 globally. Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa and the entire It List will be featured in the March issue of the magazine and is available now at www.tandl.me/itlist.

Karina Smirnoff is back at NRG Ballroom (formerly Paragon Dance Center)!!!

NRG Ballroom is the largest independent dance studio in Arizona. We offer Private lessons and Group Classes in Ballroom, Latin, Country and Swing. Never danced before? Take advantage of our New Student Introductory Special: 3 30-minute private dance lessons for $49

From the beginner, to the avid social dancer, to the seasoned competitor, NRG Ballroom will provide a challenging, yet supportive environment in which to improve your dance skills and expand your knowledge!

Staying Healthy this Flu Season: A Doctor's Secret

Truth be told it's not a secret. The keys to decreasing your chance of a cold or flu are simple and well known. Here are a few.

1. Wash your hands well and often. Skin is very effective at keeping viruses out. We often bring viruses into our bodies through touching contaminated hands to our eyes, noses and mouths. Wash hands well with soap and water or alcohol-based cleaners to reduce the spread of viruses.

2. Cover to cough or sneeze. Cold and flu viruses spread mainly by tiny droplets made when people cough, sneeze or talk. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby. Cough into the crook of your elbow or into a tissue then wash your hands.

3. Don't smoke. The lungs are an important part of the immune system which are damaged by smoking. Smokers are at higher risk for lung diseases and respiratory infections.

4. Avoid people who are sick. And if you are ill, it may be a good idea to avoid the office

or classroom. Stay home if you can. This can help you treat your symptoms and recover as well as avoid spreading the virus.

5. Get the flu vaccine. The CDC recommends the flu vaccine for all persons over 6 months of age every year. The flu vaccine is safe and is not associated with any acute or chronic illnesses.

6. Eat lots of fruits and vegetables. Studies in animals have shown that deficiencies in some vitamins and minerals can decrease the immune system. A wide variety of vegetables and fruits in your diet reduces the chance of missing these important nutrients.

Queen of Clean

David Essel's new book - "Focus! Drop the Law of Attraction. Slay Your Goals. The PROVEN guide to huge success, a powerful attitude and profound love."

1) When someone individually, or our society in general wants to achieve a major goal, you emphatically say that we need to focus on only one major goal at a time. Why do you say that? Why can't someone go after more than one goal in their life let's say they want to quit smoking and lose weight? Why can't they go after both?

B) In regard to society, why shouldn't we be trying to accomplish everything from defeating hunger in the inner cities, drug abuse, or even the gun tragedies in high schools Why shouldn't we go after all of them at the same time?

2) You talk about the importance of profound love, and profound self-love. What does profound self-love look like? Could someone be obese, and look in the mirror, and without changing any of their lifestyle habits create A feeling of self-acceptance and when looking in the mirror say that they love themselves profoundly? Is that even possible?

B) Considering profound love in a relationship, is it possible that people could love each other even in the middle of Addiction? Could they profess love, and could it be called love even if they're constantly arguing, or there is some type of emotional abuse between two people? Could they actually claim they love themselves even when immersed in constant chaos and drama?

3) With the recent murder of 17 students at Stoneman Douglas high school in Florida, is it really possible for teenagers to have a dramatic long-term impact, after these murders, On things such as gun control?

Or do you believe that while they are very well organized and determined to make a difference in regard to gun control and school safety, is this a passing phase? Do you believe that there's any chance that there could be lasting effects by the students’ protest, marches and more?

Number one. Pick only One goal at a time.

Number two. Pick the goal that you would rather not do, the one you have procrastinated, denied or delayed the longest. It will offer you the greatest benefits for every area of your life.

Number three. Make a commitment 5 to 6 day a week, for a minimal of 90 days where every day you take a specific action step or steps to achieve this one goal. Write it down.

Number four. Find an accountability partner, someone to hold your feet to the fire, so that you'll do what you need to do every day. This person should not be your partner or family member.

Number five. First thing every morning, read about people that have achieved great goals in life. We want to fuel our brain and create a powerful attitude that will help us achieve our goal.

For more information: www.Talkdavid.com

