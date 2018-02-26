Major Leaguers invite public to hang out, help support good cause

Major League baseball players who are in the Phoenix area for Spring Training are coming together for a good cause, and they're inviting the public to come hang out and help out.

Retired MLB pitcher Jesse Crain and his wife, Becky, are hosting the "Swing Fore the Kids" party at Top Golf Scottsdale on Monday, February 26th. For the Crain Family Foundation, this is their second annual event at Topgolf.

They are offering a unique opportunity to meet and and hit a golf ball with celebrity players and coaches, enjoy great food, drinks, and company, all while supporting an great cause. Also, there is an extensive list of silent auction items that include memorabilia signed by MLB players, including items from Astros players, who just won the World Series. The party runs from 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm.

This year the Crains have partnered with the Newkirk Family to help raise awareness about rare diseases. Visiting the Clinic for Special Children was a "game changer" as far as getting specific treatment and care for the Newkirk's young son, Charlie. So the Crain Family as well as the Newkirk Family, are passionate about helping other kids fighting genetic illnesses visit The Clinic for Special Children, as well as raising awareness about rare diseases.

To purchase a ticket to the "Swing Fore the Kids" event, you can go to the Crain's Foundation website.

