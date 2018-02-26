Phoenix man accused of killing estranged wife, 2 kids on Christmas back in court

The man accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife and two young children on Christmas Day 2017 is expected back in court for a pretrial conference. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Anthony Milan Ross is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and at least 19 counts of aggravated assault. His pretrial conference is scheduled for 8 a.m.

Ross got into a shootout with Phoenix police officers after an hours-long stand-off at the Highland Apartments near 16th Street and Highland Avenue.

When officers first arrived, they found Ross' estranged wife, 38-year-old Iris Ross, dead on the patio from a gunshot wound. Witnesses said Iris was trying to run away from Ross, according to court paperwork

According to the probable cause for arrest statement, Ross told officers he went through Iris’ pants pockets to find her key fob because he “wanted to move her vehicle so he could leave in his vehicle to an undetermined location.”

The couple's children, 10-month-old Anora Ross and 11-year-old Nigel Ross, were also found dead from gunshot wounds.

Ross was taken into police custody after a shootout with police. Officers forced their way into the apartment after fearing the for the children's safety.

One of the officers was injured by either "direct or indirect gunfire" but was he was released from the hospital.

Ross was uninjured.

He is being held without bail because this is a capital offense, which means prosecutors may ask for the death penalty.

Ross pleaded not guilty to all charges back in January.

