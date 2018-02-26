Man arrested after posting online threat against South Pointe High in Phoenix

Police have arrested a person after they posted an online threat against a Phoenix-area high school.

According to Phoenix police, someone posted an online threat against South Pointe High School, located near the area of South Mountain and Central avenues.

Police say their officers located and arrested the man responsible for the threat.

This is the latest school threat incident to happen in the state following the mass shooting that left at least 17 people dead earlier this month in Florida.

No other details have been released at this time.

