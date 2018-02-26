IHOP offering free pancakes on National Pancake Day

Posted: Updated:
(Photo Source: IHOP) (Photo Source: IHOP)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Phoenix pancake lovers, rejoice!

Restaurant chain IHOP is giving away free pancakes for National Pancake Day.

The company said that customers who visit any participating valley location between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February, 27, will get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes. 

[RELATED: IHOP offering free pancakes on Feb. 27]

IHOP officials are encouraging customers to donate any amount to Phoenix Children’s Hospital or the Valley’s Children’s Miracle Network Hospital in exchange for a free stack of pancakes. 

According to IHOP, about 4.5 million pancakes were given away to guests across the country during last year's National Pancake Day, with $4 million raised for charity partners.

This year, IHOP officials are hoping to raise $5 million for their community partners across the country. 

For more information on National Pancake Day, click here

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.