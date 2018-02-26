IHOP offering free pancakes on National Pancake Day

Phoenix pancake lovers, rejoice!

Restaurant chain IHOP is giving away free pancakes for National Pancake Day.

The company said that customers who visit any participating valley location between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February, 27, will get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes.

IHOP officials are encouraging customers to donate any amount to Phoenix Children’s Hospital or the Valley’s Children’s Miracle Network Hospital in exchange for a free stack of pancakes.

According to IHOP, about 4.5 million pancakes were given away to guests across the country during last year's National Pancake Day, with $4 million raised for charity partners.

This year, IHOP officials are hoping to raise $5 million for their community partners across the country.

