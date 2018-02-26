Scottsdale resort and spa recognized with coveted award

The entire It List will be featured in the March issue of the magazine and is available now at tandl.me/itlist. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Scottsdale resort and spa was one of 10 selected in the United States and the only property in Arizona. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The It List features 56 of the best, new and radically redone hotels and resorts around the world over the past year. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Andaz Scottsdale Resort and Spa was recognized with the coveted Travel + Leisure’s 2018 It List Award. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Andaz Scottsdale Resort and Spa was recognized with the coveted Travel + Leisure’s 2018 It List Award.

The It List features 56 of the best, new and radically redone hotels and resorts around the world over the past year.

The Scottsdale resort and spa was one of 10 selected in the United States and the only property in Arizona.

The entire It List will be featured in the March issue of the magazine and is available now at tandl.me/itlist.

“Having Andaz Scottsdale recognized as one of the best new hotels by Travel + Leisure is a great honor and true testament to our team that ensures the comfort and overall experience that our guests encounter on property,” said Mike Wasddill, general manager of Andaz Scottsdale Resort and Spa. “Our staff and resort strive to create memorable experiences whether it’s thoughtful mid-century modern design, culinary arts experience at our restaurant, or through the Andaz Salon programming and events where guests interact, perform or make are with our local insiders.”

Andaz Scottsdale Resort and Spa opened in December 2016. It is one of 16 Andaz properties open around the world.

The resort and spa is located on 23 acres in Paradise Valley, which is less than two miles north of Old Town Scottsdale.

Andaz Scottsdale features 201 bungalow-style guestrooms and suites and features a true oasis setting with incomparable views of Camelback Mountain.

The pool at the resort and spa includes an expansive sundeck with 13 private cabanas, of which six are connected to guestrooms and a suite that overlooks the pool. Also, the pool has a bar that offers refreshments during the day and hosts parties and events at night.

If their extravagant pool and jaw-dropping guestrooms aren’t enough, Andaz Scottsdale also has a signature restaurant under the helm of Executive Chef Adam Sheff, a salon and blending bar.

Plus, if you’re looking for a more exclusive stay for corporate events or a destination wedding, The Retreat at Andaz Scottsdale offers a cluster of 22 guestrooms and one suite surrounding a pool and several outdoor dining and event spaces.

Nightly room rates are seasonally based, starting at $399 per night during Scottsdale peak season. Suite pricing starts at $2,500 during peak season.

Andaz Scottsdale Resort and Spa is located at 6114 N. Scottsdale Road and for more information on Andaz Scottsdale, visit www.scottsdale.andaz.hyatt.com.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.