Events and festivals happening around Phoenix area in March

We have made it to springtime in the state of Arizona.

The month of March also happens to have some of the biggest events of the year. Of course, spring training games are the big tickets in the Phoenix-area.

But there other events that are just as good including NASCAR, and festivals showcasing arts and music.

We have compiled several valley events that are exciting and something that you can check out with your friends and family.

Cactus League/spring training baseball:

Dates: Now until March 27:

Location: Various locations in the Valley.

Price: Varies

Website: cactusleague.com

Of course, we can't think of March in Arizona without the main attraction: spring training baseball! The Cactus League is in full swing with the best players and teams in the MLB taking over the Valley in the next month. Some of the teams playing in the Cactus League include Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and our hometown D-Backs.

Tempe Spring Festival of the Arts:

Dates: Mar. 23-Mar 25

Location: Mill Avenue District Tempe

281 S Mill Ave Tempe, AZ

Price: Free admission

Website: tempefestivalofthearts.com

Tempe's biannual art event returns just in time for Spring. The Tempe Festival of the Arts will showcase over 300 artists and their work. Some of the event's other features include live music, taste tasting and even an interactive area for the children.

NASCAR weekend

Dates: Mar. 9- Mar. 11

Location: ISM Raceway

7602 S. Avondale Blvd Avondale, AZ

Price: varies

Website: ismraceway.com/Races/Spring-Weekend.aspx

Baseball is not the only major sporting event in the area this month. Some of best drivers in the world will take over Avondale for NASCAR's Spring Race Weekend. The three-day event will also feature public events including live music and autograph sessions where the whole family can enjoy.

Scottsdale Arts Festival

Dates: Mar. 9- Mar.11

Location: Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

7380 E. Second St. Scottsdale, AZ

Price: $12 for regular admission, $6 for students.

Website: scottsdaleartsfestival.org

Scottsdale's annual art festival will showcase artwork from over 100 artists. There will also be live music, children-friendly activities and food tasting.

Innings Festival

Dates: Mar. 23- Mar. 25

Location: Tempe Beach Park

80 W Rio Salado Pkwy Tempe, AZ

Price: Single-day tickets start at $95, Three-day tickets start at $159

Website: inningsfestival.com

This three-day music festival combines music and baseball. Some of the festival's lineup includes country singer Chris Stapleton, Queens of the Stone Age, and the Avett Brothers. There will also be food demos, family-friendly activities and special appearances from professional baseball players.

